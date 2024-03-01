TSG Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd March 2024

The Bundesliga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Werder Bremen lock horns with an impressive TSG Hoffenheim side in an important clash at the Rhein-Neckar Arena on Sunday.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen Preview

Werder Bremen are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against SV Darmstadt last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

TSG Hoffenheim, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts stunned Borussia Dortmund with a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Werder Bremen have a good recent record against TSG Hoffenheim and have won 13 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to TSG Hoffenheim's eight victories.

Since the 2019-20 season, TSG Hoffenheim have won five of their seven matches against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga - they have a better record only against FC Koln in the competition.

TSG Hoffenheim managed to end a winless run of eight matches on the trot in the Bundesliga with their 3-2 victory against Borussia Dortmund last week.

After a run of six defeats in 10 matches in the Bundesliga, Werder Bremen have lost only one of their last 10 matches in the competition.

Werder Bremen are unbeaten in their last five matches away from home in the Bundesliga and have won each of their last three such games without conceding a single goal.

TSG Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen Prediction

TSG Hoffenheim have not been at their best in recent weeks but will take plenty of heart from their performance against Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Beier scored a brace last week and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Werder Bremen have improved since the start of their campaign and will look to present a robust front in this match. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: TSG Hoffenheim 1-1 Werder Bremen

TSG Hoffenheim vs Werder Bremen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Werder Bremen to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Maximilian Beier to score - Yes

