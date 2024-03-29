Tunis vs ASEC Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

Esperance Tunis welcome ASEC Mimosas to the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi for the first leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal on Saturday (March 30).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 victory over Club Africain in the Tunis Ligue Professionnelle 1. Rodrigo Rodrigues scored the winner in the eighth minute. ASEC, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 defeat at San Pedro in the Ivorien Ligue 1. Guy Bedi's 77th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Les Jaunes et Noirs will turn their focus back to the continent. They booked their spot at this stage as runners-up in Group C with 11 points. ASEC, meanwhile, qualified as Group B winners with 11 points.

Tunis vs ASEC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the seventh meeting between the two sides. ASEC lead 3-1.

Their most recent clash in the 2007 CAF Champions League group stage saw ASEC win 2-0 at home.

ASEC's last nine games across competitions have produced less than three goals, with eight games seeing one side fail to score.

Tunis are unbeaten in 12 games across competitions, winning the last five.

Eight of Esperance's last nine games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Five of the six head-to-head games have seen one side fail to score.

ASEC have won one of their last six games across competitions, losing three.

Tunis vs ASEC Prediction

Tunis welcome ASEC in fine form, having not lost since December. They also have home advantage, entering the game as the pre-game favourites, according to the bookmakers.

ASEC, by contrast, are out of sorts. Their current form is far from ideal for a side seeking to qualify for the CAF Champions League semifinal for the first time since 1996. They have scored just two goals in their last six games.

Expect the hosts to claim a routine victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Tunis 2-0 ASEC

Tunis vs ASEC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Tunis to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals