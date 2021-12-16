Tunisia vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

North African neighbors Tunisia and Algeria will compete for the title of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup on Saturday at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

Tunisia overcame Egypt in the semi-finals, courtesy of a 95th-minute own goal from Amr Mohamed El Solia. They are now just 90 minutes away from winning the competition for the second time.

Algeria also witnessed squeaky bum time in their own last-four victory over hosts Qatar.

Djamel Benlamri's second-half opener for the Desert Foxes was canceled out by Mohammed Muntari in the seventh minute of injury time.

It looked like the match would need an additional 30 minutes, but Mohammed Belaili converted a spot kick another 10 minutes later for more late drama.

Madjid Bougherra's side are now aiming to become just the sixth side in history to lift the title.

Tunisia vs Algeria Head-To-Head

There have been 55 clashes between the sides before, with Algeria winning 22 times and losing on just 16 occasions.

Algeria also won their last encounter 2-0 on June 2021 in an international friendly.

Tunisia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Algeria Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Tunisia vs Algeria Team News

Tunisia

Yassine Meriah went off with a serious knee injury during their semi-final clash with Egypt and will miss the finals on Saturday.

Despite firing a blank in the said match, Seifeddine Jaziri is likely to start the showpiece clash ahead of Fakhreddine Ben Youssef.

Injured: Yassine Meriah

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Algeria

The Desert Foxes might play the same XI that beat Qatar in the semis despite a far-from-perfect performance.

Baghdad Bounedjah, who allayed injury fears to start in their last match, struggled to make a notable impact.

He'll be eager to add to his tally of two strikes in the competitions so far.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tunisia vs Algeria Predicted XI

Tunisia (4-2-3-1): Mouez Hassen; Mohamed Drager, Jasser Khmiri, Bilel Ifa, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida; Ghaylen Chaalali, Ferjani Sassi; Naim Sliti, Hannibal Mejbri, Youssef Msakni; Seifeddine Jaziri.

Algeria (4-5-1): Raïs M'Bolhi; Houcine Benayada, Djamel Benlamri, Abdelkader Bedrane, Ilyes Chetti; Tayeb Meziani, Youcef Belaïli, Yacine Brahimi, Sofiane Bendebka, Zakaria Draoui; Baghdad Bounedjah.

Tunisia vs Algeria Prediction

It's the finals, so don't expect an open contest.

Tunisia will bank upon the goalscoring talismanship of Jazriri, the tournament's top-scorer, while Algeria have been more holistic.

The game will be intense but the reigning AFCON winners should prevail.

Prediction: Tunisia 1-2 Algeria

