Tunisia vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Algeria will lock horns with Tunisia in an international friendly set to take place at the Estadio Olímpico de Radès on Friday.

The Algerians are coming off a 1-0 win against Mali with Riyad Mahrez scoring the only goal of the game in the 56th minute. Algeria are unbeaten in their last five games, having won their three most recent fixtures.

The Fennecs have been pitted against Burkina Faso, Djibouti and Niger in Group A of their World Cup qualifiers. They are expected to secure first place and qualify for the tournament.

Tunisia, on the other hand, are part of Group B. The group also consists of Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania and Zambia. The Eagles of Carthage are the favorites to top the group.

Tunisia's last game was against DR Congo, which they narrowly won 1-0. Naim Sliti's 45th minute strike ensured Mondher Kebaier's men triumphed in their third successive match.

Tunisia vs Algeria Head-to-Head

Tunisia and Algeria have played five games against each other. Both have won two games each, while one ended in a draw.

The two North African sides last met in March 2019, with Algeria prevailing over Tunisia with a 1-0 scoreline. Baghdad Bounedjah scored a penalty in the 70th minute, which proved to be the decisive moment in the game.

Tunisia form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Algeria form guide: D-D-W-W-W

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Tunisia vs Algeria Team News

Tunisia

Tunisia have no injury concerns going into Friday's game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Algeria

Andy Delort is rehabilitating from a thigh problem, which effectively rules out his participation. Mehdi Tahrat is out with a leg injury.

Islam Slimani came off the bench against Mali, but he is expected to be re-instated into the starting lineup for Friday's clash. Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez will partner him in the attack.

Injured: Andy Delort and Mehdi Tahrat

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tunisia vs Algeria Predicted XI

Tunisia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mouez Hassen; Ali Abdi, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Wajdi Kechrida; Aissa Laidouni, Ferjani Sassi, Mohammed Ali Ben Romdhane; Naim Sliti, Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri

📸 Photos : Entrainement de la sélection nationale à 2 jours du match amical face à l'Algérie. (via FTF) #TUNALG 🇹🇳🇩🇿 #Tunisie pic.twitter.com/sRKh3Ay8zw — Tunisie Football (@tunisiefootball) June 9, 2021

Algeria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alexandre Oukidja; Ayoub Abdellaoui, Ahmed Touba, Abdelkader Bedrane, Youcef Atal; Farid Boulaya, Haris Belkebla, Sofiane Feghouli; Riyad Mahrez, Islam Slimani, Rachid Ghezzal

Tunisia vs Algeria Prediction

Algeria have game-changers like Riyad Mahrez and Sofiane Feghouli in their starting lineup, which gives them a slight advantage over their African rivals. That, combined with their impressive form, should help the Algerians secure an away win over Tunisia.

Prediction: Tunisia 0-2 Algeria

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Peter P