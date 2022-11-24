Tunisia vs Australia Head-To-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 21 of FIFA World Cup 2022

Tunisia and Australia lock horns at the Al Janoub Stadium for a 2022 FIFA World Cup clash in Group D on Saturday as both sides look to pick up their first win of the tournament.

The Eagles of Carthage were held to a goalless draw by Denmark on Tuesday, while the Socceroos were thrashed 4-1 by defending champions France later that night.

Craig Goodwin gave Australia a shock lead in the ninth minute with a superb finish, but Les Bleus responded through Adrien Rabiot, before a brace from Olivier Giroud and another goal from Kylian Mbappe secured a comprehensive victory.

That double from Giroud made him France's joint top scorer of all time alongside Thierry Henry with 51 goals.

As things stand, Tunisia are second only to France in the group standings with a single point, while Australia are at the bottom with zero points and a goal difference of -3.

The pressure is firmly on Australia as another loss for the Socceroos would effectively end their progression hopes, but Tunisia may not benefit much from any result other than a win either.

Tunisia vs Australia Head-To-Head Stats

Tunisia and Australia have met only twice in their history.

Their first encounter was an international friendly in October 1997 which ended in a 3-0 win for the Australians, courtesy of goals from Aurelio Vidmar, Mark Viduka and Matthew Bingley.

In June 2005, the sides clashed in the FIFA Confederations Cup and Tunisia exacted their revenge on the back of a double from Francileudo dos Santos to secure a 2-0 victory.

Tunisia vs Australia: Numbers you need to know before their 2022 FIFA World Cup encounter

Tunisia and Australia meet for the first time in over 17 years. This will be the sixth World Cup appearance for both Tunisia and Australia.

Australia's 4-1 defeat to France was their first loss in six games. During this period, the Socceroos failed to score in just one game (a 0-0 draw with Peru in the World Cup playoffs).

Tunisia's 0-0 draw with Denmark meant the side failed to score for the first time in five games.

The Eagles of Carthage have not progressed beyond the group stages in any of their previous five appearances in the competition. Meanwhile, Australia have reached the round of 16 just once - in the 2006 edition, before losing to eventual champions Italy at that stage.

