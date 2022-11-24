Tunisia vs Australia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2022

Tunisia will square off against Australia at the Al Janoub Stadium in their second group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

Tunisia got their campaign underway with a solid performance in their goalless draw against Denmark on Tuesday. Australia met reigning champions France in their campaign opener on the same day.

While Australia took a shock lead in that game through Craig Goodwin's ninth-minute goal, the 2018 champions overturned the deficit with ease to record a 4-1 win.

Adrien Rabiot equalized for France while Olivier Giroud bagged a brace and Kylian Mbappe also scored in the second half.

This will be the second and probably the most important game in the group stage for both teams. Tunisia have a point to their name and a win in this match will help them take a big step towards a second-place finish in Group H if France beat Denmark in their game on Saturday.

Tunisia play France next and might struggle to secure a win against the European giants. This is a do-or-die game for Australia as failure to secure a win here will virtually guarantee their elimination from the competition.

Tunisia vs Australia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met twice across all competitions, with their first-ever meeting in 1997 being a friendly, while they met in the erstwhile FIFA Confederations Cup in 2005. Both teams have a win apiece to their name, while also keeping clean sheets in their respective wins.

Tunisia have failed to win 14 of their last 15 matches in the FIFA World Cup. Australia, on the other hand, are winless in their last seven games in the competition, suffering six defeats in that period.

Only Costa Rica (7) and Iran (6) have conceded more goals than Australia after one match in the World Cup. Tunisia, meanwhile, are one of the teams to have kept a clean sheet thus far.

The Socceroos saw their five-game winning streak across all competitions come to an end in their loss to France while Tunisia managed to keep their eighth clean sheet in nine games as they held Denmark to a goalless draw.

Tunisia vs Australia Prediction

The Eagles of Carthage held their own against Denmark and their defensive solidity stood out in their goalless draw. They have conceded just two goals in their last 10 games across all competitions and we expect them to put in a solid defensive display in this match.

Wahbi Khazri was an unused substitute in that draw and might get the nod to start here to provide some spark in the final third.

Tunisie Football @tunisiefootball Retour à l'entrainement pour les joueurs de la sélection nationale en vue du match décisif face à l'Australie samedi.



(📸 FTF)



#Tunisie #TeamTunisia #FIFAWorldCup Retour à l'entrainement pour les joueurs de la sélection nationale en vue du match décisif face à l'Australie samedi.(📸 FTF) 🔴⚪ Retour à l'entrainement pour les joueurs de la sélection nationale en vue du match décisif face à l'Australie samedi.(📸 FTF)#Tunisie #TeamTunisia #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/oDxpT2WUsd

Australia have been slightly inconsistent in their recent games and, after taking the lead against France, they crumbled under pressure and ended up conceding four goals.

This might be a tricky match for both sides but, given Tunisia's defensive prowess, we back them to eke out a narrow win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Tunisia 1-0 Australia

Tunisia vs Australia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tunisia

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Tunisia to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Tunisia to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 5: Issam Jebali to score or assist anytime - Yes

