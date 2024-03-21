Tunisia vs Croatia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024

Tunisia lock horns against Croatia at the 30 June Stadium in a friendly on Saturday (March 23).

Tunisia return to action for the first time since facing an early elimination from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in January. They were one of the favourites but went winless in the group stage. In their previous outing, they drew goalless with South Africa.

Croatia, meanwhile, will play for the first time in 2024. They concluded their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with back-to-back wins, finishing second in the qualifiers. In their previous outing, Ante

Budimir's first-half strike helped them beat Armenia 1-0.

The two teams are taking part in the first edition of the ACUD Cup in Cairo during the ongoing international break, with hosts Egypt and New Zealand being the other sides.

Tunisia vs Croatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths once, a friendly in 2019, which Tunisia won 2-1 away.

Tunisia have one loss in seven games across competitions, keeping five clean sheets. They are winless in three games, losing once.

Croatia have six wins in nine games across competitions, losing thrice.

Croatia are playing their first friendly since November 2022 since beating Saudi Arabia 1-0.

Tunisia beat Cape Verde 2-0 in their last friendly in January.

Tunisia vs Croatia Prediction

Tunisia are on a three-game winless run and have one win in five games across competitions. They haven't scored in three of their last five games but have kept five clean sheets in seven outings.

They had to make a few changes to the squad ,as Yassin Mariah, Hossam Taqa, and Amanallah were allowed to rejoin their clubs for CAF Champions League commitments. Bassam Al-Sarafi and Elias Saad have left the squad due to injuries, while Ellyes Skhiri is doubtful after picking up a knock in the Bundesliga against Borussia Dortmund.

Croatia, meanwhile, concluded 2023 with two wins without conceding. Zlatko Dalic made some changes to the squad after Josip Sutalo and Martin Baturina were injured last week. Ivan Perisic is unavailable due to injury, while Ante Budimir misses out due to a fever.

Tunisia have one win in five games in 2024 and have a few absentees. Considering Croatia's better quality, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Tunisia 1-2 Croatia

Tunisia vs Croatia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Croatia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Bruno Petkovic to score or assist any time - Yes