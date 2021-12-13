Tunisia vs Egypt prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 FIFA Arab Cup

North African rivals Tunisia and Egypt square off in a blockbuster semi-final encounter in the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup on Wednesday at the Stadium 974 in Doha.

Tunisia beat Oman 2-1 in the last round as Youssef Msakni scored the winner just minutes after Arshad Al-Alawi canceled out Seifeddine Jaziri's first-half opener.

Now, the Eagles of Carthage are just 90 minutes away from their first final since actually winning the tournament in 1963.

Egypt, meanwhile, needed extra-time to overcome Jordan 3-1 in the quarter-finals.

The Pharaohs fell behind to an early opener but equalized in the dying moments of the opening stanza before Ahmed Refaat and Marwan Dawoud came off the bench to score in extra-time.

This will be Egypt's first semi-final appearance in the competition since being crowned Arab Cup champions in 1992.

Tunisia vs Egypt Head-To-Head

There have been 35 previous games between the sides, with Tunisia narrowly edging the Pharaohs (14 wins to 13).

Only six of their clashes have ended in draws.

Their last encounter came in the 2018 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, with Egypt winning that particular encounter 3-2.

#AsianCup2023 @afcasiancup



Jordan are beaten by Egypt after extra-time in the FT: 🇪🇬 Egypt 3-1 Jordan 🇯🇴Jordan are beaten by Egypt after extra-time in the #FIFArabCup quarter-finals. FT: 🇪🇬 Egypt 3-1 Jordan 🇯🇴 Jordan are beaten by Egypt after extra-time in the #FIFArabCup quarter-finals. https://t.co/L5nWfulBrf

Tunisia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Egypt Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Tunisia vs Egypt Team News

Tunisia

The Eagles of Carthage have no injury issues at the moment and manager Adel Sellimi is unlikely to make many changes to the side that beat Oman in the quarter-finals.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

#AsianCup2023 @afcasiancup



Oman's FT: 🇹🇳 Tunisia 2-1 Oman 🇴🇲Oman's #FIFArabCup journey ends with a narrow defeat to Tunisia in the quarter-finals. FT: 🇹🇳 Tunisia 2-1 Oman 🇴🇲Oman's #FIFArabCup journey ends with a narrow defeat to Tunisia in the quarter-finals. https://t.co/uRqrNQW9lr

Egypt

Marwan Daoud and Ahmed Refaat both came off the bench to score in the victory over Jordan in the last eight and will be gunning to start here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tunisia vs Egypt Predicted XI

Tunisia (4-3-3): Mouez Hassen; Mohamed Drager, Yassine Meriah, Bilel Ifa, Ben Hamida Mohamed; Ghaylen Chaaleli, Hannibal Mejbri, Ferjani Sassi; Naim Sliti, Seifeddine Jaziri, Youssef Msakni.

Egypt (4-2-3-1): Mohamed El Shenawy; Omar Kamal, Ahmed Yassin, Mahmoud Hamdi, Ahmed Fatouh; Amr El Solia, Hamdi Fathi; Mostafa Fathi, Hussein Faisal, Zizo; Marwan Hamdi.

Tunisia vs Egypt Prediction

The North African rivals had to go the extra mile in the last round to get to this stage and this one will be another intense encounter.

Tunisia have a good attacking squad, led by the competition's top-scorer Jaziri, and that might help them get past the stubborn Pharaohs, albeit after some more extra-time madness.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Tunisia 2-1 (aet) Egypt

Edited by Peter P