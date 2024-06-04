Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2024

Tunisia and Equatorial Guinea return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi on Wednesday. Montasser Louhichi’s men have won their opening two matches and will be looking to maintain their 100% record in Group H.

Tunisia returned to winning ways last time out when they beat New Zealand on penalties in a friendly matchup back in March.

Prior to that, Louhichi’s men failed to win their previous four matches across all competitions, a run which condemned them to a group-stage exit in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Tunisia now turn their attention to the World Cup qualifiers, where they kicked off the campaign with a 4-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe on November 17, four days before seeing off Malawi 1-0 at the Bingu National Stadium.

Meanwhile, Equatorial Guinea have been forced to forfeit their first two games in Group H after being penalised by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee for fielding ineligible striker Emilio Nsue.

Juan Micha’s men had won the two matches, claiming 1-0 victories over Namibia and 10-man Liberia, with Nsue netting the only goal of the game in both games.

Following their six-point deduction, Equatorial Guinea have plunged to fifth place in Group H, level with rock-bottom Sao Tome.

Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Tunisia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Equatorial Guinea have picked up three wins since their first encounter in June 2012, while the spoils have been shared once.

Tunisia have lost just two of their last nine matches across all competitions while claiming four wins and three draws since November 2023.

Equatorial Guinea are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 competitive matches, picking up eight wins and two draws since June 2022.

Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Following their recent points deduction, Equatorial Guinea will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting result. However, given the gulf in quality between the two nations, we predict Tunisia will claim maximum points on home soil.

Prediction: Tunisia 2-0 Equatorial Guinea

Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tunisia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Tunisia’s last eight matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in seven of Tunisia’s last eight games)