Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Tunisia host Equatorial Guinea at the Stade 7 November in Rades for a matchday one fixture in the second round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Friday.

The hosts return to competitive action following their narrow 1-0 victory over Mali in a friendly in June. Anis Slimane scored a last-minute winner to help the North Africans secure victory on home turf.

Equatorial Guinea have not been in action since coincidentally suffering a 2-1 away defeat to Friday's opponent in an AFCON 2021 qualifier in March. Seifeddine Jaziri's first-half strike and Carlos Akapo's second-half own goal gave Tunisia all three points en-route to finishing top of the group.

The visitors secured their place at this stage of the qualifiers by virtue of their 2-1 aggregate victory over South Sudan in the first round of the qualifiers in 2019.

Both sides have been grouped in Group B alongside Mauritania and Zambia. Only the top-ranked side will secure progress to the next round.

Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on five occasions and Tunisia have a better record with three wins to their name. Equatorial Guinea were victorious once, while one previous match ended in a share of the spoils.

Both nations were also drawn in the same group for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers. Tunisia won both legs of the tie with a 3-1 aggregate score.

Tunisia form guide: W-L-W-W-W

Equatorial Guinea form guide: L-W-W-W-L

Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea Team News

Tunisia

Coach Mondher Kebaier called up 27 players for the upcoming qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea and Zambia. Arsenal defender Omar Rekik was included in the squad but the 19-year-old will not be part of the team, with Tunisia having been placed on the United Kingdom's 'red list' for COVID-19 protocols.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Omar Rekik

Equatorial Guinea

Coach Juan Micha named a 25-man squad to dispute the qualifiers against Tunisia and Mauritania. Only five players on his list ply their trade on the domestic scene.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI

Tunisia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Farouk Ben Mustapha (GK); Ali Maaloul, Dylan Bronn, Yessine Meriah, Montassar Talbi; Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi, Anis Ben Slimane; Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri

Equatorial Guinea Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jesus Owono (GK); Marvin Anieboh, Basilio Ndong, Carlos Akapo, Esteban Obiang; Miguel Angel Maye, Pedro Obiang, Jose Machín, Pablo Ganet; Salomon Obama, Jose Boacho

Tunisia vs Equatorial Guinea Prediction

Tunisia are heavy favorites to top the group and should ostensibly have too much firepower for Equatorial Guinea.

Barring an unlikely upset, the Carthage Eagles should comfortably win this one.

Prediction: Tunisia 2-0 Equatorial Guinea

