Tunisia vs France Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 37 of FIFA World Cup 2022

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Nov 29, 2022 12:35 AM IST
France v Denmark: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Tunisia and France clash at the Education City Stadium on Wednesday

Tunisia and France lock horns at the Education City Stadium in the final round of Group D FIFA World Cup matches on Wednesday.

Les Bleus, who have secured their place in the knockout stages, will be looking to make it three consecutive victories and maintain their perfect start to the World Cup.

𝙌𝙐𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙁𝙄𝙀𝘿 🔥 Heading for the last 1️⃣6️⃣ of the World Cup 🇫🇷

After an impressive World Cup preparation run, where they picked up four wins from five friendlies, Tunisia kicked off their quest for global glory on November 22 when they held Denmark to a goalless draw.

However, the Carthage Eagles failed to build on their impressive opening-day performance as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Australia in their second group outing last Saturday.

With their hopes of a knockout-stage appearance now hanging in the balance, Tunisia must claim all three points against the world champions and hope for a favourable result in the other group fixture.

Give us your best emoji to describe @dembouz and his 𝙙𝙖𝙯𝙯𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙙𝙧𝙞𝙗𝙗𝙡𝙚𝙨 ⚡️🤩

Meanwhile, France have backed up their status as world champions in style after claiming two wins from their opening two games.

Didier Deschamps’ side kicked off their title defense with a 4-1 comeback victory over Australia on November 22, before seeing off a resilient Denmark side 2-1 four days later.

With six points from a possible six, France currently lead the way in Group D, three points above Australia in second place.

Tunisia vs France Head-to-Head Stats

With two wins from the last five meetings between the sides, France boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Tunisia have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two different occasions.

Their most recent encounter came in a friendly back in May 2010, when Issam Jemâa and William Gallas scored for either side to force a 1-1 draw.

Tunisia Form Guide: L-D-W-L-W

France Form Guide: W-W-L-W-L

Tunisia vs France Numbers you need to know before their FIFA World Cup 2022 encounter

Tunisia are yet to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup after falling short in the group stages in their five World Cup appearances.

This is becoming a familiar sight @KMbappe 🤙😄

The Carthage Eagles could equal their best-ever points tally in the group stages with a win on Wednesday, a record set in 1978, when they picked up four points from three matches.

France are currently fourth in the latest FIFA World Rankings, 26 places above Tunisia, who are Africa’s third-highest-ranked nation.

Kylian Mbappe has been a standout performer for the reigning champions and the Paris Saint-Germain forward, who has three goals to his name, will certainly be one to keep an eye out for.

Edited by Peter P
