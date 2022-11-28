Tunisia vs France Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2022

Tunisia will square off against France at the Education City Stadium in their third and final group-stage game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday.
Reigning champions France have become the first team to qualify for the knockout stage, thanks to back-to-back wins in their opening two games of the competition. They defeated Australia 4-1 in their campaign opener and overcame Denmark 2-1 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's second-half brace on Saturday.
Tunisia are without a goal to their name and, after holding Denmark to a goalless draw in their campaign opener, they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Australia on Saturday.
Tunisia have a slim chance of earning a berth in the knockout stages. They will not only need to defeat France but will also have to do so by a margin of two goals or more. This appears to be a herculean task for a team that is yet to score a goal in the competition.
Tunisia vs France Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths five times thus far, with all meetings being friendly encounters. France have been the dominant side in these games and enjoy a 2-1 lead in wins while the spoils have been shared between the two rivals.
- Since a 2-1 defeat in 1971, France are undefeated against the African team, scoring seven goals while conceding thrice in that period.
- France have won their last six matches in the World Cup while Tunisia are winless in 15 of their last 16 games in the competition.
- France have scored at least two goals in five of their last six games in the World Cup. Tunisia have scored two goals in two of their last four games in the competition but have failed to score in the other two.
- France have the joint-second-best goalscoring record in the World Cup, alongside England (6), while Tunisia are yet to score a goal in the competition.
Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses on FanDuel
Tunisia vs France Prediction
The Eagles of Carthage have fallen short of scoring in their first two games of the competition. They have scored in four of their five meetings against France and will be hopeful of a better goalscoring output in this game than in their previous two games.
France coach Didier Deschamps has led his team to the round of 16 and is certain to make some changes in the starting XI. Mbappe might be rested for the game while a couple of changes are expected in the defense and the midfield as well.
Nonetheless, France have enough firepower to secure a comfortable win over their North African rivals.
Prediction: Tunisia 0-2 France
Up To $1,250 Back On Your First Bet + 1000 Tier Credits + 1000 Reward Credits on Caesars
Tunisia vs France Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - France
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5
Tip 3: France to score in the second half - Yes
Tip 4: Kylian Mbappe to score or assist anytime - Yes
Tip 5: Clean sheet for France - Yes
Get South Korea vs Ghana live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup
Poll : Who will top Group D in FIFA World Cup 2022?
Denmark
Australia
France
Tunisia
485 votes