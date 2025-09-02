Tunisia vs Liberia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025 

Tunisia and Liberia will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (September 4th). The game will be played at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi.

The hosts were last in action when they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Morocco in a friendly in June 2025. Achraf Hakimi broke the deadlock with 10 minutes to go while Ayoub El Kaabi doubled the Atlas Lions' lead in injury time after their visitors were reduced to 10 men.

The Carthage Eagles will shift their focus to the World Cup qualifiers, where their last game saw them claim a 2-0 home win over Malawi in March.

Liberia, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Sao Tome and Principe in their last qualification game. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Nicholas Andrews and Bryant Farkalun scoring for the hosts while Luis Do Sacramento pulled one back in the 44th minute.

The win left them in third spot in Group H with 10 points garnered from six games. Tunisia lead the way at the summit on 16 points.

Tunisia vs Liberia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 12th meeting between the two sides. Tunisia have six wins to their name, and Liberia were victorious twice while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Tunisia claimed a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture.

Tunisia's last five games have produced less than three goals and also saw one side keep a clean sheet.

Five of Liberia's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Liberia remained in 144th spot in the last FIFA World Rankings. Tunisia remained 49th.

Tunisia form guide: L-W-W-W-L; Liberia form guide; W-L-L-W-L

Tunisia vs Liberia Prediction

Tunisia are four points clear of Namibia at the summit of the group. They have qualified for five of the last six World Cups and are on the cusp of making it six from seven.

Liberia, by contrast, have never qualified for the Mundial and anything other than a win here would all but end their hopes of making their debut.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Tunisia 2-0 Liberia

Tunisia vs Liberia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Tunisia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More