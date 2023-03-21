Tunisia vs Libya Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24, 2023 

North African neighbours Tunisia and Libya will lock horns in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Friday (March 24) at the Stade Hammadi Agrebi in Tunis.

The Eagles of Carthage play for the first time since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they crashed out in the group stage. They did beat then defending champions France 1-0 in their final game to bow out on a high.

Jalel Kadri's side are leading in Group J of the AFCON qualifiers with four points in two games. They beat Equatorial Guinea 4-0 in their opener before being held to a goalless draw with Botswana.

Tunisia have called up a 25-man squad for this month's double header to Libya, with Haythem Jouini being the only uncapped player in the squad. Captain Youssef Msakni, who has scored 17 goals in 90 appearances, needs just one more to enter the country's five most prolific scorers list.

Libya, meanwhile, are second only to Tunisia in the group, having accrued just a point fewer than them.

Tunisia vs Libya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 clashes between the two sides, with Tunisia winning 17 and losing six.

Libya last beat Tunisia in June 2015 (1-0 in the AFCON qualifiers).

Tunisia have won their last four meetings with Libya, including a 5-2 victory in March 2021,

Libya have lost their last two games (1-0 vs Cote d'Ivoire and 3-1 vs DR Congo, both in January this year).

Tunisia, along with Cameroon, Algeria, Mauritania and Gabon, are the only sides who have kept a clean sheet in both qualifying games.

Tunisia have kept a clean sheet in their last two games at home (0-0 vs Mali in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and 4-0 vs Equatorial Guinea in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers).

Tunisia vs Libya Prediction

Tunisia are ranked 90 placed above Libya and have a highly experienced squad to choose from with quality in all departments. Libya have punched above their weight but should fall short.

Prediction: Tunisia 2-1 Libya

Tunisia vs Libya Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tunisia

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

