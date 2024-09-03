Tunisia vs Madagascar Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2024

Tunisia will face Madagascar at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium on Thursday in the opening game of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification clash. The home side endured a grossly underwhelming AFCON campaign earlier in the year, prompting the exit of head coach Jalel Kadri and are looking forward to the next edition of the continental showpiece.

They played out a goalless draw against Namibia in their last match and will now be looking to return to winning ways this week as they begin life under boss Faouzi Benzarti in his fourth stint in charge of the Eagles of Carthage.

Madagascar, meanwhile, have had mixed results in their World Cup qualifying campaign so far and will hope they can find better luck elsewhere this week. They played out a goalless draw against Mali last time out and will be delighted with the sole point after playing a vast portion of the game with 10 men following Louis Demoleon's first-half dismissal.

The visitors went winless in all six of their AFCON qualifying games last year and will be looking to put out a far better display this time around.

Tunisia vs Madagascar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Tunisia and Madagascar. The home side have won four of those games while the visitors have won the other.

The two sides last faced off in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with the hosts winning the quarterfinal clash 3-0.

Tunisia have kept clean sheets in their last five games and nine of their last 11.

Madagascar were ranked 105th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 64 places behind their midweek opponents.

Tunisia vs Madagascar Prediction

Tunisia have picked up two wins and a draw from their last three games after going winless in their previous four matches. They are undefeated in their last five games on home soil and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

Madagascar are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last five games across all competitions. However, the sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams could see the visitors see defeat this week.

Prediction: Tunisia 2-0 Madagascar

Tunisia vs Madagascar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tunisia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

