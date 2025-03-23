Tunisia vs Malawi Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2025

Tunisia will invite Malawi to Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (CAF) qualifiers on Monday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their qualification campaign and are at the top of the Group H table.

The Flames have won two of their five games and trail their northern rivals by seven points.

The Eagles of Carthage registered their fourth win of the qualifying campaign last week, recording a 1-0 away triumph over Liberia. Hazem Mastouri scored in the fourth minute and they managed to hold onto their narrow lead.

The visitors saw their unbeaten streak in all competitions end after four games last week, as they lost 1-0 at home to Namibia. It was their second consecutive 1-0 loss in the qualifiers and they will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Tunisia vs Malawi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met eight times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 3-2 lead in wins and three games ending in draws.

The visitors had won their first two meetings in this fixture in 1987 and 1989, respectively but are winless in the last six meetings against the hosts.

They last met in the reverse fixture in November 2023 and the Eagles of Carthage recorded a 1-0 away win.

Tunisia are unbeaten in their last eight games in the World Cup qualifiers, keeping seven consecutive clean sheets.

Malawi have seen conclusive results in their last 12 games in the qualifiers, suffering eight losses.

Five of the last eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts are one of just two teams that have not conceded a goal in the five games in the qualifiers thus far.

Tunisia vs Malawi Prediction

The Eagles of Carthage have lost two of their last nine competitive games, with both defeats registered at home. Notably, they are unbeaten at home in the World Cup qualifiers since 2008 and are strong favorites.

The Flames have won just one of their last five competitive away games and have failed to score in three games in that period. They have failed to score in six of their last eight away games in the World Cup qualifiers, which is a cause for concern.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six meetings against Malawi, keeping four clean sheets. With that in mind and considering the current form of the two teams, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Tunisia 2-0 Malawi

Tunisia vs Malawi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Tunisia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

