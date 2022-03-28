Tunisia vs Mali prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 

The African qualification playoffs for the 2022 FIFA World Cup conclude this week and will see Tunisia host Mali in the second leg of the tie at the Stade Hammadi Agrebi on Tuesday.

Tunisia took a huge step towards World Cup qualification last time out as they picked up a 1-0 win in the first leg on Friday evening. They put out a rather lackluster showing offensively but benefited from an own goal to hold the advantage ahead of the return leg this week.

The Eagles of Carthage are a step closer to back-to-back World Cup appearances and will be looking to complete the job on Tuesday.

Mali were perhaps the more adventurous side in the first leg. However, they came undone by a calamitous showing from 21-year-old defender Moussa Sissako. The central defender scored a bizarre own goal to hand their opponents the lead before getting sent off just minutes later.

Mali are on the brink of extending their wait for a World Cup debut and will now be hoping for a turnaround in enemy territory this week.

Tunisia vs Mali Head-to-Head

There have been 13 meetings between Tunisia and Mali. The home nation have won seven of those games while the visitors have won five times. There has been just one draw between the two sides.

The two sides last faced off last week in the first leg of their playoff clash, which Tunisia won 1-0.

Tunisia Form Guide (World Cup Qualifiers): W-W-L-D-W

Mali Form Guide (World Cup Qualifiers): L-W-W-W-W

Tunisia vs Mali Team News

Tunisia

Ellyes Skhiri and Bilel Ifa are both out with injuries and will not play on Tuesday.

Injured: Ellyes Skhiri, Bilel Ifa

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mali

Moussa Sissako received a red card in the first leg clash last week and has been suspended from Tuesday's game as a result. Almamy Toure of Eintracht Frankfurt is yet to make his international debut for Mali after recently switching allegiances.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Moussa Sissako

Tunisia vs Mali Predicted XI

Tunisia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Bechir Ben Saïd; Mohamed Dräger, Montassar Talbi, Nader Ghandri, Ali Maaloul; Ghailene Chaalali, Aïssa Laïdouni, Ali Ben Romdhane; Naim Sliti, Seifeddine Jaziri, Youssef Msakni

Mali Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Mounkoro; Massadio Haidara, Boubakar Kouyate, Mamadou Fofana, Hamari Traore; Amadou Haidara, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yves Bissouma; Moussa Djenepo, Adama Traore, Ibrahima Kone

Tunisia vs Mali Prediction

Tunisia are in a vantage position to advance to the tournament in Qatar after picking up a 1-0 win on enemy territory. They are on a four-game winning streak on home turf and are clear favorites to advance.

Mali failed to capitalize on their home advantage last week and now have it all to do this week to keep their World Cup ambitions intact. We expect Mali to fall short of the mark, with this game ending in a stalemate.

Prediction: Tunisia 1-1 Mali

