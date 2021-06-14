Tunisia vs Mali prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2021

Tunisia play Mali in an international friendly scheduled to take place at the Estadio Olympique de Rades on Tuesday.

Tunisia lost their last game to North African rivals Algeria, going down 2-0. Goals from Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez and Al Sadd striker Baghdad Bounejah handed Algeria a comfortable win, while Tunisia were unable to get on the scoresheet.

Meanwhile, Mali are coming off a 1-1 draw with DR Congo. Les Aigles are going through a poor spell of form as they are winless in their last four games.

They have lost three and drawn one of those games, and manager Mohamed Magassouba will want to get his team back on the winning track.

Tunisia vs Mali Head-to-Head

Mali and Tunisia have played 10 games against each other so far. Tunisia have won five matches, while Mali have managed to emerge victorious in four games. One game ended in a draw.

The last game between the two sides took place back in June 2019. The match ended 1-1, with Wahbi Khazri's 70th-minute goal canceling out Mali's Diadie Samassekou's 60th-minute effort.

Tunisia form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Mali form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Tunisia vs Mali Team News

Tunisia

Tunisia manager Mondher Kebaier will have a fully-fit squad to choose from for the clash against Mali.

Kebaier called up a 29-man squad at the beginning of the month with an eye on the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, with many youngsters given a chance to prove their worth.

English Premier League players Amor Rekik and Hannibal Mejbri are some of the well-known names. The duo will look to impress the coach if called upon on Tuesday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mali

Samba Camara, Massadio Haidara, Diadie Samassekou, Chieck Oumar Doucoure and Kouame N'Guessan are all injured for this match. Star man Moussa Marega is unavailable.

Injured: Samba Camara, Massadio Haidara, Diadie Samassekou, Chieck Oumar Doucoure, Kouame N'Guessan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Moussa Marega

Tunisia vs Mali Predicted XI

Tunisia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mouz Hassen; Mohamed Drager, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah, Oussama Haddadi; Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ellyes Skhiri, Aissa Laidouni; Naim Sliti, Wahbi Khazri, Anis Slimane

📸 Photos : Préparation pour le dernier match amical face au Mali ce mardi. (via FTF) #TUNMLI 🇹🇳🇲🇱 #Tunisie pic.twitter.com/ttV6nbGnw8 — Tunisie Football (@tunisiefootball) June 13, 2021

Mali Predicted XI (4-4-2): Djigui Diarra; Charles Traore, Mamadou Fofana, Boubakar Kouyate, Hamari Traore; Moussa Djenepo, Aliou Dieng, Lassana Coulibaly; Sekou Koita, El Bilal Toure

Tunisia vs Mali Prediction

There is a stark contrast between Tunisia and Mali's form and the quality of the starting lineups. Tunisia are outright favorites to win this clash.

Prediction: Tunisia 3-0 Mali

