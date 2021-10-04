Tunisia vs Mauritania prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Tunisia and Mauritania will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts lead the way at the summit of Group B, having picked up maximum points from two matches. Mauritania are bottom of the standings and are the only side yet to pick up points in the group.

Tunisia secured a 2-0 away victory over Zambia in their last international fixture. Goals in either half from Wahbi Khazri and Anis Slimane helped the Carthage Eagles cart away all three points.

Mauritania suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Equatorial Guinea. Iban Salvador scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 59th minute.

Another victory would put Tunisia in the driving seat to qualify for the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, while a defeat could all but end Mauritania's hopes of a first appearance at the Mundial.

Tunisia vs Mauritania Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 13 occasions in the past and Tunisia are yet to lose a game against the Lions of Chinguetti.

The hosts were victorious in 10 previous matches while three games in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Tunisia form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Mauritania form guide: L-L-W-W-L

Tunisia vs Mauritania Team News

Tunisia

Tunisia called up 26 players for the upcoming double-header against Mauritania. Arsenal teenage defender Omar Rekic was included in the squad, as well as team captain Wahbi Khazri.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mauritania

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Mauritania ahead of their trip to Tunis.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Tunisia vs Mauritania Predicted XI

Tunisia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Farouk Ben Mustapha (GK); Ali Maaloul, Dylan Bronn, Yessine Meriah, Montassar Talbi; Ellyes Skhiri, Ferjani Sassi, Anis Ben Slimane; Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri

Mauritania Predicted XI (4-3-3): Namori Diaw (GK); Yacoub Abeid, Abdoul Ba, Bakary ND'Iaye, Abou Sy; Mohamed Dellahi, Moussa N'Diaye, Abdallahu Mahmoud; Hemeya Tanjy, Adama Ba, Niass Amadou

Tunisia vs Mauritania Prediction

Tunisia have been emphatic in their quest to qualify for Qatar 2022 and they are unlikely to be too troubled by a Mauritania side that are distinctly inferior to them.

Mondher Kebaier's side also have home advantage in their favor and we are predicting a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet for the Carthage Eagles.

Prediction: Tunisia 3-0 Maurtania

Edited by Peter P