Tunisia vs Mauritania prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

The Africa Cup of Nations is in full swing and will continue this weekend. Tunisia will face Mauritania in Group F at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium on Sunday.

Tunisia's opener against Mali on Wednesday, in which they lost 1-0, was nothing short of dramatic and highly controversial. A penalty immediately after the restart saw Mali take the lead. The game went downhill from then on. Injuries on both teams, a misplaced penalty kick for Tunisia, a questionable red card decision and two full-time whistles before the 90-minute mark followed.

The Tunis will no doubt be distraught with how their last game went and will now be looking to bounce back with a win on Sunday.

Mauritania also lost their first game 1-0 as they took on Gambia. They were quite clearly the dominant side attempting 20 shots compared to the eight from their opponents. They, however, failed to create any noteworthy chances to score.

The Lions of Chinguetti will be looking to qualify for the knockout stages in their second-ever appearance in the competition and can begin that quest with a win at the weekend.

Tunisia vs Mauritania Head-to-Head

There have been 16 meetings between the two nations. Tunisia have won 12 of those games while the other four games have all ended in draws. Mauritania remain winless in all 16 attempts.

The two sides last faced off in the Arab Cup back in November last year. Tunisia won the game 5-1.

Tunisia Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Mauritania Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-D-L-D

Tunisia vs Mauritania Team News

Tunisia

Aissa Ladouni came off injured against Mali and is now expected to sit out Sunday's game. The midfielder is the only absentee from the Tunis camp.

Injured: Aissa Ladouni

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mauritania

The Lions of Chinguetti have no injured or suspended players ahead of Sunday's game. Manager Didier Gomes da Rosa is expected to stick with the same XI that started against Gambia.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Tunisia vs Mauritania Predicted XI

Tunisia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bachir Ben Said (GK); Dilel Ifa, Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn; Ali Maaloul, Anis Ben Slimane, Ellyes Skhiri, Hamza Mathlouthi; Naim Sliti, Hannibal Mejbri, Wahbi Khazri

Mauritania Predicted XI (5-3-2): Babacar Diop (GK); Abdoulkader Thiam, Aly Abeid, Mohamed Yali, El Hassen Houbeibib, Souleymane Karamoko; Almike Moussa N'Diaye, Guessouma Fofana, Adbalahhi Mahmoud; Pape Ibnou Ba, Aboubakar Kamara

Tunisia vs Mauritania Prediction

Tunisia were quite clearly the dominant side in their opener against Mali however wasteful finishing coupled with dubious refereeing saw them lose the game. They will be desperate to get their AFCON campaign back on track and have the human resources to do so.

Mauritania also dominated and lost their first game. They, however, faced the least-ranked nation in the group on the occasion and have a completely different test on Sunday. They may see defeat against the Tunisians.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Tunisia 1-0 Mauritania

Edited by Manas Mitul