Tunisia vs Namibia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

Tunisia will host Namibia at the Hammadi Agrebi Stadium on Monday in the final round of their CAF 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The hosts already booked their spot in next year's tournament but will be looking to put up a good performance for their home fans.

Tunisia have had a phenomenal campaign thus far, with eight wins and a draw from their nine qualifying games and they were able to confirm qualification thanks to a win over Liberia in early September. The Eagles of Carthage have picked up two wins since then, most recently thrashing Sao Tome and Principe 6-0 on Friday and will go into their final fixture looking to maintain their unbeaten streak.

Namibia, on the other hand, have a lot more at stake as they sit in second place, just one point clear of third-placed Liberia, and could miss out on playoff qualification should they fail to get a result on Monday. The visitors were completely outmatched as they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Liberia in their last game, marking only their second loss of the campaign, and will hope to put up a solid performance and see through what has been an impressive qualifying campaign thus far.

Tunisia vs Namibia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only met on five previous occasions going into this next week's game. Tunisia have won three of those games, one ended in a draw while Namibia won the remaining one.

The two sides played out a goalless draw when they faced off in the reverse meeting of Monday's fixture back in June.

The hosts are one of only two teams in the CAF qualifiers that have not conceded a single goal after nine games played.

The Brave Warriors of Namibia have never qualified for the World Cup finals in their history while Tunisia have appeared in six editions of the tournament.

Tunisia are currently ranked 46th in the FIFA World Rankings while Namibia are ranked 109th.

Tunisia vs Namibia Prediction

The Eagles of Carthage are heavy favorites and will only need to avoid complacency to pick up at least a point.

The Brave Warriors have a mountain to climb if they are to get all three points and will need to be at their best to break down the home side's impeccable defense.

Prediction: Tunisia 3-0 Namibia

Tunisia vs Namibia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tunisia

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Namibia's last five games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

