Tunisia vs Oman prediction, preview, team news and more | 2021 FIFA Arab Cup 

Tunisia and Oman square off in the first quarter-final clash of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup on Friday at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

The Eagles of Carthage reached the knockout stages after winning Group B ahead of UAE, both of whom finished level at six points each but the former had better goal difference.

Oman, meanwhile, produced a great escape on the final day, defeating Bahrain 3-0 in their third group match.

It was their first win of the campaign, having lost and drawn the previous two to stand on the brink of elimination.

Iraq, who were a point ahead of them entering the final group fixture, lost to leaders and hosts Qatar, which also helped the Reds.

Tunisia vs Oman Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed only four times before (all international friendlies), with Tunisia winning their first two clashes.

Oman won their last encounter, 2-1, coming in March 2011.

Tunisia Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Oman Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-D

Tunisia vs Oman Team News

Tunisia

As much as Fakhreddine Ben Youssef will be itching to start, head coach Adel Sellimi is likely to stick with Seifeddine Jaziri, the tournament's top-scorer with three goals.

However, attacking midfielder Firas Ben Larbi might be reinstated in the XI after coming off the bench against the UAE in their last game.

Ali Ben Romdhane also returns from a suspension.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Oman

Following a convincing 3-0 rout of Bahrain, manager Mario Tokic might stick with the same winning formula on Friday too.

Khalid Al-Hajri, who's struck in each of their last two games, will have the chance to make it three in a row.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tunisia vs Oman Predicted XI

Tunisia (4-2-3-1): Mouez Hassen; Mohamed Dräger, Yassine Meriah, Bilel Ifa, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida; Ghailene Chaalali, Ferjani Sassi; Naïm Sliti, Hannibal Mejbri, Youssef Msakni; Seifeddine Jaziri.

Oman (4-4-2): Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini; Amjad Al-Harthi, Ahmed Al-Khamisi, Juma Al-Habsi, Ahmed Al-Kaabi; Abdullah Fawaz, Salaah Al-Yahyaei, Harib Al-Saadi, Arshad Al-Alawi; Arshad Al-Alawi, Khalid Al-Hajri.

Tunisia vs Oman Prediction

Oman have reached this stage by the skin of their teeth and haven't been fully convincing in the campaign.

Tunisia, meanwhile, have looked dangerous and have the quality to beat Oman and reach the semi-finals.

Prediction: Tunisia 2-1 Oman

