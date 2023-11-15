Tunisia vs Sao Tome and Principe Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th November 2023

Tunisia host Sao Tome and Principe at the Stade Hammadi Agrebi in Tunis on Friday for their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in Group H.

Ranked 32nd in the world, Tunisia are aiming to make their third consecutive appearance in the competition after qualifying for the 2018 and 2022 editions.

However, the Eagles of Carthage are coming into the fixture on the back of successive losses, first, a friendly 4-0 defeat to South Korea followed by a 2-0 loss to Japan in the 2023 Kirin Challenge Cup.

Jalel Kadri's side will look back on their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers for inspiration here, having won four of their six games in Group J to canter into the tournament finals.

On the other hand, Sao Tome, at 186th in the FIFA Rankings, are one of the weakest sides in the world and have never qualified for any major international tournament before. In the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, the side failed to win any of their six games, losing five, three of which came this year alone.

Sao Tome's last official win came in March 2022, as they beat Mauritius 1-0 in the first round of the AFCON qualifiers.

Tunisia vs Sao Tome and Principe Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between Tunisia and Sao Tome and Principe.

Sao Tome and Principe have failed to win any of their four official games so far this year, drawing once and losing thrice.

Sao Tome risk losing four games in a row for the first time since a run of six between November 2019 and March 2021.

Sao Tome and Principe have failed to score in their last three international games.

Tunisia could see three consecutive defeats for the first time since June 2018.

In eight official games this year, Tunisia have won four.

Tunisia vs Sao Tome and Principe Prediction

Tunisia are the overwhelming favorites to prevail here, with Sao Tome among the lowest-ranked sides in the world. The Eagles of Carthage have some quality options in the attack that can ensure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Tunisia 3-0 Sao Tome and Principe

Tunisia vs Sao Tome and Principe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Tunisia to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No