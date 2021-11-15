Tunisia vs Zambia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Tunisia and Zambia will trade tackles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a shock 1-0 defeat away to Equatorial Guinea on Saturday. Pablo Gonet scored the winning goal in the 84th minute.

Zambia were rampant in a 4-0 home victory over Mauritania. Rangers forward Fashion Sakala inspired the rout with a hat-trick, while Leicester City's Patson Daka set the ball rolling in the 34th minute.

Much rides on the outcome of this game, as three teams still have a shot at qualification in Group B. Tunisia currently top the standings with 10 points garnered from five matches. They are level on points with Equatorial Guinea but have a much better goal difference.

Zambia sit in third spot on seven points and still have a slim shot at qualifying for the playoff stage. Their inferior goal difference, however, means they have to register a five-goal victory over Tunisia while hoping Equatorial Guinea lose to Mauritania.

Tunisia vs Zambia Head-to-Head

This will be the 15th meeting between the two sides and Tunisia have a better record with eight wins to their name.

Zambia were victorious on three occasions while three matches in the past ended in stalemates.

The first-leg clash ended in a 2-0 away victory for Tunisia. Wahbi Kaziri and Anis Slimane scored in either half to help the Carthage Eagles secure maximum points.

Tunisia form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Zambia form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Tunisia vs Zambia Team News

Tunisia

Coach Mondher Kebaier called up 24 players to dispute the qualifiers against Equatorial Guinea and Zambia.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Zambia

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu as well as Edward Chilufya have been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Edward Chilufya, Enock Mwepu

Suspension: None

Tunisia vs Zambia Predicted XI

Tunisia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Farouk Ben Mustapha (GK); Wajdi Kechrida, Dylan Bronn, Yassin Meriah, Ali Maaloul; Aissa Laidouni, Aissa Laidouni, Ferjani Sassi; Youssef Msakni, Wahbi Khazri, Seifeddine Jaziri

Zambia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cyril Chibwe (GK); Benedict Chepeshi, Benson Sakala, Dominic Chanda, Prosper Chiluya; Cletus Chama, Kelvin Kampamba; Moses Phiri, Fashion Sakala, Lubambo Musonda; Patson Daka

Tunisia vs Zambia Prediction

Considering Tunisia's rampant start to the qualifiers, the 2004 African champions were expected to have wrapped up qualification for the playoffs by now.

However, they have underperformed over their last two matches, leaving the group open for others to usurp them. A key point is that the north Africans have played each of their last games away from home.

They will be comforted by familiar surroundings and are expected to seal the deal in front of their fans. Zambia's convincing victory over Mauritania showed what they are capable of but the 2012 champions are unlikely to rack up the goals in Tunis.

We are backing the home side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Tunisia 2-0 Zambia

Edited by Peter P