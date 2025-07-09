Tunisia Women vs Algeria Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 10, 2025

Tunisia and Algeria battle for three points in their second game at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday at the Stade Pere-Jego.

Algeria started their campaign on a winning note, beating Botswana 1-0. Ghoutia Karchouni broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, with her goal proving to be the difference between the two sides.

Tunisia, meanwhile, fell to a heavy 3-0 defeat to Nigeria. Asisat Oshoala put the Super Falcons ahead in the fourth minute before Rinsola Babajide doubled their lead in first-half injury time. Chinwendu Ihezuo then stepped off the bench to complete the rout with six minutes left.

The loss left the Carthage Eagles at the foot of Group B on zero points while Algeria are second on goal difference, level on three points with Nigeria.

Tunisia Women vs Algeria Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Algeria have five wins from their last 10 head-to-head games with Tunisia, losing once.

Their last meeting in April 2024 saw the two sides cancel each other out in a 2-2 stalemate in a friendly.

Seven of their last eight head-to-head games have seen both sides score.

Five of Algeria's last six games have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Eight of Tunisia's last 11 games have produced at least three goals.

Algeria have won five of their last six games, losing one.

Tunisia Women vs Algeria Women Prediction

Tunisia made a poor start to the WAFCON, losing heavily to favourites Nigeria. That defeat was expected, but another loss will leave them in danger of a group-stage elimination. Five of their last seven games have seen one side fail to score.

Algeria, for their part, are the favourites and have also been dominant in the fixture. They have scored at least twice in four of the last five head-to-head games. A win will see them advance to the knockouts depending on results in the other group game.

Expect Algeria to claim a narrow victory and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Tunisia 0-1 Algeria

Tunisia Women vs Algeria Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Algeria to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More