Tunisia Women vs Botswana Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025 

Tunisia Women and Botswana Women will conclude their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage campaign when they square off on Sunday (July 13th). The game will be played at Stade Pere-Jego.

The Tunisians will be hoping to bounce back from their goalless draw with Algeria on Thursday.

Botswana, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in their second game. They were unsurprisingly dominated by the Super Falcons for most of the game but defensive resoluteness kept their more illustrious opponents at bay.

They were seemingly on course for a memorable point. But second half substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo stretched out her feet to score a last-gasp match-winner in the last minute of regulation time, helping the west Africans advance to the knockout rounds.

The loss left The Zebras at the foot of Group B on zero points. Tunisia are third with one point.

Tunisia Women vs Botswana Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sole clash between these two sides came in July 2024 when Tunisia claimed a 1-0 victory.

Six of Botswana's last seven games have produced less than three goals.

Tunisia have won just one of their last five games (three losses).

Botswana are winless in their last six games (four losses).

Six of Tunisia's last eight games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Form guide: Botswana: L-L-D-L-W; Tunisia: D-L-W-L-L

Tunisia Women vs Botswana Women Prediction

Tunisia still have an outside shot at automatic qualification for the knockout rounds. They are three points off second-placed Algeria but have a significantly inferior goal difference. They need to win here by at least three goals while hoping that Nigeria do them a favor by winning against their north African rivals by a two-goal margin to secure a top two spot. A win could also put them in good stead to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

Bostwana, for their part, are out of the running for automatic qualification as they are four points off Algeria. A win would, however, put them in the conversation of being one of the best third-placed teams to qualify.

Backing Tunisia to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Tunisia Women 1-0 Botswana Women

Tunisia Women vs Botswana Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Tunisia Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More