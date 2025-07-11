Tunisia Women vs Botswana Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025 

Tunisia Women and Botswana Women will conclude their 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations Group Stage campaign when they square off on Sunday (July 13th). The game will be played at Stade Pere-Jego.
The Tunisians will be hoping to bounce back from their goalless draw with Algeria on Thursday.
Botswana, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in their second game. They were unsurprisingly dominated by the Super Falcons for most of the game but defensive resoluteness kept their more illustrious opponents at bay.
They were seemingly on course for a memorable point. But second half substitute Chinwendu Ihezuo stretched out her feet to score a last-gasp match-winner in the last minute of regulation time, helping the west Africans advance to the knockout rounds.
The loss left The Zebras at the foot of Group B on zero points. Tunisia are third with one point.
Tunisia Women vs Botswana Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sole clash between these two sides came in July 2024 when Tunisia claimed a 1-0 victory.
- Six of Botswana's last seven games have produced less than three goals.
- Tunisia have won just one of their last five games (three losses).
- Botswana are winless in their last six games (four losses).
- Six of Tunisia's last eight games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Form guide: Botswana: L-L-D-L-W; Tunisia: D-L-W-L-L
Tunisia Women vs Botswana Women Prediction
Tunisia still have an outside shot at automatic qualification for the knockout rounds. They are three points off second-placed Algeria but have a significantly inferior goal difference. They need to win here by at least three goals while hoping that Nigeria do them a favor by winning against their north African rivals by a two-goal margin to secure a top two spot. A win could also put them in good stead to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.
Bostwana, for their part, are out of the running for automatic qualification as they are four points off Algeria. A win would, however, put them in the conversation of being one of the best third-placed teams to qualify.
Backing Tunisia to claim a narrow victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Tunisia Women 1-0 Botswana Women
Tunisia Women vs Botswana Women Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Tunisia Women to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals