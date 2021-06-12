Turkey 0-3 Italy: 5 Talking Points as Azzurri record statement victory | UEFA Euro 2020

UEFA Euro 2020 belatedly kicked off at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, as Turkey and Italy locked horns in an intriguing Group A encounter. Opening games don't usually produce too many goals, but Roberto Mancini and co re-wrote the script with a commanding 3-0 victory after a clinical second-half display.

Italy saw a lot of the ball in the opening exchanges and took control of the game, as they raced off the blocks and pressed Turkey's backline. Lorenzo Insigne looked lively on the left flank and was arguably the best player on the pitch in the first 45 minutes, as he saw a lot of the ball and tried to make things happen.

Turkey didn't create too many chances and failed to retain the ball in midfield, as Italy dominated proceedings in the center of the park. The best chance of the first half fell to veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini, whose header was brilliantly tipped over the bar by Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

The game didn't lack intensity, but neither side was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

Turkey lost a bit of discipline and composure in the second half and fell behind, albeit in unfortunate circumstances. Domenico Berardi’s clever run and cross into the box was inadvertently turned into his own net by Merih Demiral, who couldn’t adjust his body in time to clear his lines.

Italy took control of the game minutes later and doubled their lead through Ciro Immobile. The Lazio striker showed his striker’s instinct with a close-range finish after Cakir had made a brilliant save to deny Leonardo Spinazzola. Insigne capped off a fine performance with a superb game late in the game, as he curled a right-footed shot into the back of the net after being played in by Immobile.

Cengiz Under came on as a second-half substitute and delivered an eye-catching cameo, but Turkey could not overturn the three-goal deficit despite their best efforts.

As Italy capped off their return to the big stage with a convincing victory in front of their home fans, here are five talking points from the game.

#5 Ugurcan Cakir spoils impressive display with a late error for Turkey

Ugurcan Cakir showed his class against Italy in the Euro 2020 opener

Highly-rated goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir showed his class with an assured display between the sticks for Turkey, but his late error meant he finished the game on a sour note. The 25-year-old is hailed as one of the biggest talents to come out of his country in recent years and lived up to his billing with a classy display, as he kept his side in the game with a stunning save from a Chiellini header.

Cakir's distribution also came to the fore in the first half. He completed a wide array of passes and came off his line with conviction to deal with dangerous situations, indicating that he has all the makings of a top-class goalkeeper.

Ugurcan Çakir prevented 11.9 goals from shots faced on target in the Turkish Super Lig 2020-21 - the best of any goalkeeper in the league.



While he couldn't do much for the first two goals, his careless pass led to Insigne's goal that put the icing on the cake for Italy. It could be argued that his error didn't affect the result as such, but Cakir will realize that the life of a top-flight goalkeeper is as hard as it comes after costing his team a goal late in the game.

#4 Italy’s wreak havoc from the left flank in Euro 2020 opener

Turkey v Italy - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A

With Leonardo Spinazzola stationed at left-back and Lorenzo Insigne on the wings, Italy caused a lot of damage from the left flank and reaped their rewards in the second half.

Insigne was arguably the best player on the pitch, as he troubled the Turkey backline with his dribbling ability and linkup play. Spinazzola, on the other hand, was a live wire on the pitch and played his part in Italy’s third goal, while he also defended resolutely.

Leonardo Spinazzola…absolutely brilliant today. Loving his connection with Lorenzo Insigne down the left side, really different compared to other Italian fullbacks of recent years. — Zach Lowy (@ZachLowy) June 11, 2021

It was virtually the perfect display from the Italians, with their left flank delivering the goods in some style.

