Turkey 4-2 Netherlands: 5 talking points as Burak Yilmaz sinks the Oranje | World Cup Qualifiers 2021

Turkey beat the Netherlands 4-2 to get their World Cup qualifying campaign started with a bang. Burak Yilmaz scored a fantastic hat-trick to bag all three points.

Yilmaz opened the scoring in the 14th minute as he beat Tim Krul with the help of a deflection. The 35-year-old doubled his side's lead as he slotted in a penalty in the latter stages of the first half. Hakan Calhanoglu opened the second half with a bang. The AC Milan star scored a belter just 30 seconds within the restart.

The Netherlands found a ray of hope after Davy Klassen scored a special goal minutes after coming on. The Dutch pulled another one back as Luuk de Jong reignited their chances of salvaging something out of the game.

But all their hopes were quashed when Yilmaz scored a beautiful free-kick to seal the game for the hosts.

On that note, let's take a look at five talking points from the match.

#5. Netherlands coach Frank de Boer is really having a hard time

Frank de Boer

Frank de Boer has struggled to get a hold of this side ever since he came on. Under Ronald Koeman, the Netherlands were flying high and reached the UEFA Nations League finals where they narrowly lost out to Portugal. But under De Boer, the Oranje have disappointed so far.

Netherlands lose their first World Cup qualifying match.



The Dutch only have two wins out of seven since De Boer’s appointment as manager. pic.twitter.com/O8etjmqRrf — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 24, 2021

De Boer has managed to win just 2 of his 7 games since he's replaced the current Barcelona boss. Out of the 7 managed, he's won 2, drawn 3 and lost 2. The fans have started getting impatient and if the results do not improve, his job could be on the line.

#4. Turkey bossed the Oranje in the center of the park

Georginio Wijnaldum (R) tussles it out for the ball

The hosts outnumbered the Netherlands in the center of the pitch. Turkey opted for a 4-1-4-1 formation which gave them an extra man when defending.

Moreover, it was a disaster class by Georginio Wijnaldum and Marten de Roon. The Netherlands duo failed to protect their defenders at the back and offered very little going forward.

Meanwhile, Frenkie de Jong was unable to display his capabilities as he lacked support from his team-mates in the center.

