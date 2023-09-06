Turkey vs Armenia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8, 2023 

Turkey host Armenia at the Yeni Eskisehir Stadyumu on Friday (September 8) in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The hosts have enjoyed a strong start to their qualification campaign as they eye a third consecutive appearance in the finals. Turkey beat 10-man Wales 2-0 in their last game, with Mehmet Nayir and Arda Guler scoring in the second half. Turkey sit atop Group D with nine points from four games.

Armenia, meanwhile, suffered defeat in their first qualification clash but have bounced back from that. They beat Latvia 2-1 last time out, Nair Tiknizyan and substitute Tigran Barseghyan scored either side of a Styopa Mkrtchyan second-half own goal.

The visitors are second in the points table with six points from three games.

Turkey vs Armenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between the two teams. Turkey have won all three matchups, including a 2-1 comeback win in their last clash.

Armenia are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture.

Both sides have scored seven goals in the qualifiers so far, the most in Group D.

Armenia are without a clean sheet in 11 games across competitions since June last year.

Turkey are 41st in the FIFA rankings, 59 places above Armenia.

Turkey vs Armenia Prediction

Turkey are on a run of back-to-back wins and have now won five of their last six games across competitions. They have lost just one of their last seven games at home.

Armenia, meanwhile, have also won their last two games after going winless in nine. They have, however, struggled on the road recently and could see defeat.

Prediction: Turkey 2-1 Armenia

Turkey vs Armenia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Turkey

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of Armenia's last 10 games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of Turkey's last eight games.)