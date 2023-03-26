Turkey vs Croatia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 28, 2023

Turkey welcome Croatia to the Bursa Timsah Arena in their second group game of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Tuesday (March 28).

The hosts got their qualification campaign underway with a 2-1 comeback win against Armenia. Armenia took the lead in the tenth minute via Ozan Kabak's own goal. Turkey overturned the deficit, thanks to goals from Orkun Kokcu and Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu in the 34th and 64th minute, respectively.

Croatia, meanwhile, had to settle for a point in their campaign opener in a 1-1 draw with Wales. They took the lead in the 28th minute via Andrej Kramaric, but Nathan Broadhead scored a last-gasp equaliser in the third minute of added time.

Turkey vs Croatia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off ten times previously, with their last meeting taking place in a friendly in 2020. Croatia lead 3-2.

The visitors are winless in three meetings against Turkey, playing out a 3-3 draw in a friendly in 2020.

They have met twice in the qualifying phase of the European Championships. Croatia have won and drawn once.

Turkey have just one win in five home meetings against the visitors.

Croatia have suffered just one defeat in 14 games across competitions, with that defeat coming against Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Turkey have had back-to-back 2-1 wins in their last three games.

The hosts are unbeaten in five home games, scoring 13 goals and conceding five.

Croatia have one loss in ten away games across competitions.

Turkey vs Croatia Prediction

The Cresent-Stars have seen over 2.5 goals in their last five games and have scored at least twice in their last seven home games. They have enjoyed a three-game unbeaten run against the visitors and will look to extend that run.

Croatia have seen four of their last six games end in draws, but they recorded wins in the World Cupon penalties. They have not kept a clean sheet in five games and conceded from Wales' only shot on target on Saturday.

Considering the recent history and head-to-head record of the two teams, a low-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Turkey 1-1 Croatia

Turkey vs Croatia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Enes Ünal to score or assist any time - Yes

