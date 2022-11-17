Turkey vs Czech Republic Prediction and Betting Tips | November 19, 2022

Turkey will entertain Czech Republic at the Gaziantep Stadium in an international friendly game on Saturday.

Both teams have failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and will be looking to put in a solid performance in this game as a way to boost their morale.

Turkey played a friendly game against Scotland on Wednesday and goals from Ozan Kabak and Cengiz Under helped them to a 2-1 win. John McGinn halved the deficit in the second half but it was not enough to salvage a draw from the game.

The Czech Republic overcame the Faroe Islands at home with ease as they recorded a 5-0 win. As many as four goals were scored in the first half, with 23-year-old striker Mojmír Chytil bagging a 10-minute hat-trick.

They surprisingly fielded a strong squad for the game against the minnows, with Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek playing the entire 90 minutes of the game.

As neither of the two teams have games scheduled until next year, they will be looking to sign off for the current international break on a high.

Something for the grandkids for sure 🏻 Twenty-three years old Mojmír Chytil became the first player in the Czech national team history who scored a hat trick in the first national team match.Something for the grandkids for sure Twenty-three years old Mojmír Chytil became the first player in the Czech national team history who scored a hat trick in the first national team match. Something for the grandkids for sure 👏🏻 https://t.co/jS5LDqmKhD

Turkey vs Czech Republic Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 11th meeting between the two teams across all competitions. Six of these meetings have been friendlies, though they have not met in a friendly game since 2013. These games have been closely contested between the two teams, with the visitors having a 5-4 lead in wins while one game has ended in a draw.

The first six meetings between the two teams produced over 2.5 goals but three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Czech Republic's 5-0 win over the Faroe Islands was their first win since June, having lost four games in a row following that result.

The hosts also returned to winning ways after two games in their previous outing.

Turkey vs Czech Republic Prediction

The Crescent-Stars have been inconsistent this year but will be hopeful of a positive outcome at home. They have scored at least a goal in each of their last 17 games across all competitions and are expected to continue their goalscoring ways here.

The visitors have failed to score in their last two games against the hosts and might struggle here. They looked sharp in their 5-0 win over the Faroe Islands and will be determined to put up a fight in this match.

As there is little at stake for either side here, we expect the two teams to play out a draw.

Prediction: Turkey 2-2 Czech Republic

Turkey vs Czech Republic Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 Goals

Tip 3: Turkey to score first - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 5: Antonín Barák to score or assist anytime - Yes

