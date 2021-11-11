Turkey vs Gibraltar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Turkey and Gibraltar will square off in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-1 comeback victory away to Latvia last month. The dramatic game saw all three goals scored in the last 20 minutes. Burak Yilmaz scored the winning goal from the spot in the eighth minute of injury time.

Gibraltar suffered a harrowing 6-0 defeat away to the Netherlands. Memphis Depay scored a first-half brace to guide his side to an emphatic win.

Turkey sit in third spot in Group G, four points behind leaders the Netherlands and two points behind second-placed Norway. Gibraltar are bottom of the group on zero points, with 34 goals conceded and just three goals scored.

Turkey vs Gibraltar Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-0 away victory for Turkey. Three goals in the second half helped the Crescent-Stars secure maximum points.

The visitors are currently on a 13-game winless run and have lost five matches on the bounce. Turkey have won two and drawn two of their last five matches.

Turkey form guide: W-D-L-W-D

Gibraltar form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Turkey vs Gibraltar Team News

Turkey

Coach Stefan Kuntz called up 24 players for the games against Turkey and Gibraltar. Experienced players like Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu and captain Burak Yilmaz were all included.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Gibraltar

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Turkey vs Gibraltar Predicted XI

Turkey Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ugurcan Cakir (GK); Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Mert Muldur; Ozan Tufan, Berat Ozdemir; Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu, Kerem Akturkoglu; Burak Yilmaz

Gibraltar Predicted XI (5-4-1): Jamie Robba (GK) Scott Wiseman, Louie Annesley, Roy Chipolina, Jayce Olivero, Joseph Chipolina; Liam Walker, Kian Ronan, Mohamed Badr Hassan, Julian Valarino; Jamie Coombes

Turkey vs Gibraltar Prediction

Turkey are seeking to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2002 and despite being outside the qualification spots, their chances are boosted by their final two matches.

They are due to play Gibraltar and Montenegro, who are among the lowest-ranked sides in European football. Victories in both games would put Turkey in prime position, with the top two facing one another on the final matchday.

We are backing the hosts to triumph with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Turkey 4-0 Gibraltar

