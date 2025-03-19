Turkey vs Hungary Prediction and Betting Tips | March 20th 2025

Turkey will invite Hungary to Rams Park for the first leg of the UEFA Nations League playoffs on Thursday. The visitors had just one win in the league phase and were third in the Group A3 standings. The Crescent-Stars won three games and missed out on direct promotion to League A by just one point.

Ad

The hosts had enjoyed an unbeaten run in their first four league phase games but were winless in their two games in November. They concluded their league phase campaign with a 3-1 away loss to Montenegro. Kenan Yildiz, assisted by Orkun Kökçü, equalized in the first half but Nikola Krstović completed his hat-trick to help Montenegro register a memorable win.

Magyars were also winless in their two games in November, playing out a draw and suffering a defeat. They met Germany in the final league phase match and played to a 1-1 home draw. Dominik Szoboszlai scored the equalizer in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Ad

Trending

Turkey vs Hungary Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 16 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 10 wins. The Crescent-Stars have four wins and two games have ended in draws.

They met in the league phase of the Nations League in 2020 and Magyars registered wins in the home and away meetings.

They last squared off in a friendly last year and Hungary registered a comfortable 1-0 home win.

Turkey are unbeaten in their last eight home games in the Nations League, recording five wins. They have scored at least three goals in four games in that period.

Magyars won just one of their six league-phase games, with that win registered away from home against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ad

Turkey vs Hungary Prediction

The Crescent-Stars saw their unbeaten streak in the Nations League end after five games in November and they will look to bounce back in this home game. Three of their four wins over Hungary have been registered at home.

They have a lengthy absentee list as Altay Bayındır, Çağlar Söyüncü, Doğan Alemdar, Enes Ünal, Ferdi Kadioğlu, Ozan Kabak, Yusuf Yazici, and Zeki Çelik are injured. Merih Demiral and Arda Güler will miss the first leg due to a suspension.

Ad

Magyars failed to score in three of their six league phase games. They have lost two of their last three away games, failing to score in both. They will play their 1000th official international match and will look to leave a good record of themselves.

Ádám Nagy has not been included in the squad for the playoffs while Callum Styles was dropped due to an injury. Attila Osváth and Bálint Vécsei have been called up as replacements.

Ad

The Crescent-Stars have a good home record in the Nations League and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Turkey 2-1 Hungary

Turkey vs Hungary Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Turkey to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback