Turkey vs Italy prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2022

The international break features another round of intriguing friendlies this week as Turkey take on Italy on Tuesday. Both teams have been inconsistent over the past year and will need to step up in this game.

Turkey finished in second place in Group F of the qualification table and failed to defeat Portugal in the knock-outs. The Turks have a good squad but will need to bounce back from a stinging defeat this week.

Italy have failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup and have a point to prove this week. The Azzurri slumped to a 1-0 defeat against North Macedonia last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Turkey vs Italy Head-to-Head

Italy have an excellent record against Turkey and have won nine out of 12 matches played between the two teams. Turkey have never defeated Italy in an official fixture and will need to step up this week.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in June last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Italy. Turkey were outclassed on the day and will need to prove a point on Tuesday.

Turkey form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Italy form guide: L-D-D-W-L

Turkey vs Italy Team News

Turkey need to win this game

Turkey

Burak Yilmaz is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Turkey are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team for the game against Italy this week.

Injured: Burak Yilmaz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Italy have a good squad

Italy

Jorginho, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, and Domenico Berardi are unavailable and will not be available for this match. Luiz Felipe and Giovanni Di Lorenzo are injured and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Luiz Felipe, Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jorginho, Ciro Immobile, Domenico Berardi, Lorenzo Insigne, Gianluca Mancini, Marco Verratti

Turkey vs Italy Predicted XI

Turkey Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ugurcan Cakirl; Ozan Kabak, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral; Berkan Kutlu, Mehment Zeki Cekil; Muhammad Berkan Kutly; Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu, Enes Unal, Cengiz Under

Italy Predicted XI (4-3-3): Salvatore Sirigu; Cristiano Biraghi, Leonardi Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio; Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Pellegtini; Mattia Zaccagni, Andrea Belotti, Nicolo Zaniolo

Turkey vs Italy Prediction

Italy have endured a shocking month so far and have several amends to make in the coming weeks. The Azzurri crashed out of the 2022 World Cup and are in desperate need of a source of inspiration.

Turkey have also been in dismal form this year and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. Italy are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Turkey 1-2 Italy

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi