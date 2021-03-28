Turkey vs Latvia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

High-flying Turkey continue their qualifying campaign for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against minnows Latvia at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Tuesday.

The Crescent Stars have claimed all six points from their opening two games and sit top of Group G.

They beat the Netherlands 4-2 on matchday one before following it up with a 3-0 victory over Norway on Saturday.

Senol Gunes' side, who will participate in the upcoming European championship, have set their sights on a first World Cup appearance since 2002. A bright start in the qualifiers has built strong momentum for Turkey.

Latvia, ranked 136th in the world, are the clear underdogs here and have lost both their qualifying games so far.

The 11 Wolves have traditionally finished bottom or second from bottom in these qualifiers. They haven't won more than two games in either of the last two World Cup qualifying campaigns.

Turkey vs Latvia Head-To-Head

In five meetings between the sides, the spoils are evenly shared, rather surprisingly, as Turkey and Latvia have both won a game each.

Their last three games, though, have all ended in draws, including a pair of 1-1 stalemates in the Euro 2016 qualifiers.

Turkey Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Latvia Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Turkey vs Latvia Team News

Turkey

Manager Senol Gunes shuffled his pack slightly for the Norway game from the side which beat the Netherlands on the opening day. He might do so again here.

Cenk Tosun, who sat out both qualifying games so far, might start in attack alongside Yusuf Yazici. Meanwhile, Ozan Kabak might be reinstated in the starting XI after dropping to the bench in the last game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🗣️Dainis Kazakevičs



Pilnu ierakstu no pēcspēles preses konferences meklē šeit👉https://t.co/BeC4yZTpdK pic.twitter.com/JCi8VV7Hmy — Futbola federācija (@kajbumba) March 27, 2021

Latvia

Kriss Karklins is suspended from the clash due to an accumulation of cards.

Experienced players like Vitalijs Maksimenko, who hasn't played any part in the qualifiers so far, and Vladislavs Gutkovskis, might be handed a start here.

Injured: None

Suspended: Kriss Karklins

Unavailable: None

Turkey vs Latvia Predicted XI

Turkey (4-4-2): Ugurcan Cakir; Mert Muldur, Ozan Kabak, Caglar Soyuncu, Umut Meras; Kenan Karamana, Ozan Tufan, Okay Yokuslu, Hakan Calhanoglu; Cenk Tosun, Yusuf Yazici.

Latvia (4-4-2): Pavels Steinbors; Vladislavs Fjodorovs, Antonijs Cernomordijs, Igors Tarasovs, Raivis Jurkovskis; Alvis Jaunzems, Arturs Zjuzins, Kristers Tobers, Andrejs Ciganiks; Davis Ikaunieks, Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

Turkey vs Latvia Prediction

This is a different Turkey side from the one which faced Latvia last time. They're more dangerous, robust, and have many world-class players in their ranks.

This should be a walk in the park for the hosts.

Prediction: Turkey 3-0 Latvia