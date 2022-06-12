Turkey vs Lithuania prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

The UEFA Nations League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Turkey lock horns with Lithuania on Tuesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the competition and will want to win this game.

Lithuania are rooted to the bottom of their group at the moment and have struggled so far. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Faroe Islands over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Turkey, on the other hand, have dominated League C so far and are at the top of Group 1. The hosts eased past Luxembourg by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this week.

Turkey vs Lithuania Head-to-Head

Turkey have an excellent record against Lithuania and have won all the three matches that have been played between the two teams. Lithuania have never defeated Turkey in an official match and will look to create history on Tuesday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place last week and ended in a 6-0 victory for Turkey. Lithuania were thoroughly outplayed on the day and will need to be more robust this week.

Turkey form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Lithuania form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Turkey vs Lithuania Team News

Turkey have a good squad

Turkey

Turkey have no injury concerns to address at the moment and have been presented with a clean bill of health ahead of this game. The Crescent Stars are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Lithuania have a point to prove

Lithuania

Lithuania also have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to step up in this fixture. The away side will need to field the best team at its disposal against a strong Turkish unit.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Turkey vs Lithuania Predicted XI

Turkey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ugurcan Cakir; Ferdi Kadioglu, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Dorukhan Tokoz, Orkun Kokcu, Hakan Calhanoglu; Dogukan Sinik, Halil Dervisoglu, Cengiz Under

Lithuania Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dziugas Bartkus; Dominykas Barauskas, Linas Klimavicius, Edgaras Utkus, Rolandas Baravykas; Linas Megelaitis, Vykintas Slivka; Fedor Cernych, Arvydas Novikovas, Justas Lasickas; Augustinas Klimavicius

Turkey vs Lithuania Prediction

Turkey have already shown that they are far too impressive for League C and look set to top their group this year. The likes of Cengiz Under and Hakan Calhanoglu have stepped up for their side and will look to make their mark this week.

Lithuania have endured a dismal campaign so far and will need to play out of their skins to avoid relegation. Turkey are in excellent form at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Turkey 4-0 Lithuania

