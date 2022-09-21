Turkey vs Luxembourg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Turkey will entertain Luxembourg at Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

The home team have dominated the proceedings in League C Group 1 and have a perfect record in their four games thus far. Luxembourg are second in the standings behind Turkey, with a couple of wins in four games.

Both teams are safe from relegation into League D and this is a crucial game for both sides. If Turkey record a win here, they will be promoted to League B. If Luxembourg emerges victorious, they might delay Turkey's promotion by a couple of days.

They will need to record a win in their final group stage game against Lithuania and hope that the Faroe Islands defeat Turkey.

Turkey vs Luxembourg Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths eight times across all competitions, including friendlies. All games have produced conclusive results with seven games going Turkey's way and Luxembourg picking up just one win.

Their UEFA Nations League meeting at the Stade de Luxembourg in June ended in a 2-0 win for the Crescent-Stars, with Hakan Çalhanoğlu and Serdar Dursun scoring goals in either half.

Turkey form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Luxembourg form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-L

Turkey vs Luxembourg Team News

Turkey

The home team will not be able to count on the services of Salih Özcan and Merih Demiral on account of foot and knee injuries respectively. Ozcan left the squad while Demiral was absent from the latest training sessions.

Injured: Merih Demiral

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Salih Özcan

Luxembourg

Die Roten Löwen have no reported absentees for this game and will be able to count upon the 24 players called up for the two Nations League fixtures this month.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Turkey vs Luxembourg Predicted XIs

Turkey (4-3-3): Ugurcan Cakir; Ozan Kabak, Mert Müldür, Caglar Soyuncu, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Dorukhan Tokoz, Ferdi Kadıoğlu, Hakan Calhanoglu; Dogukan Sinik, Halil Dervisoglu, Cengiz Under

Luxembourg (4-4-2): Anthony Moris; Marvin Martins, Maxime Chanot, Enes Mahmutovic, Mica Pinto; Chris Philipps, Leandro Barreiro, Sébastien Thill, Danel Sinani; Yvandro Borges, Gerson Rodrigues

Turkey vs Luxembourg Prediction

Turkey are yet to concede a goal in their group stage fixtures this term and are strong favorites in this game. It's do-or-die for the visiting side and they are expected to put up a fight here.

Nonetheless, the home team have an excellent record against the visitors and should be able to record a win.

Prediction: Turkey 2-1 Luxembourg

