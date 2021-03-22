Turkey vs the Netherlands prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Turkey are set to play host to the Netherlands at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Wednesday in their next FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

Turkey come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Hungary at the Puskas Arena last November. Second-half goals from Ferencvaros striker David Siger and Kasimpasa midfielder Kevin Varga secured the win for Hungary.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, beat Poland 2-1 last November at the Silesian Stadium. Second-half goals from Lyon attacker Memphis Depayand Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum ensured victory for the Netherlands. Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak scored the consolation goal for Poland.

Turkey vs the Netherlands Head-to-Head

In 12 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. The Netherlands have won five games, lost three and drawn four.

The two countries last faced each other in 2015, with Turkey beating the Netherlands 3-0. Goals from midfielder Oguzhan Ozyakup, former Atletico Madrid star Arda Turan and striker Burak Yilmaz sealed the deal for Turkey.

Turkey form guide: L-W-D-D-D

The Netherlands form guide: W-W-D-D-D

Turkey vs the Netherlands Team News

Turkey manager Senol Gunes has named a strong squad. Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu, Liverpool's Ozan Kabak and Juventus' Merih Demiral provide strong centre-back competition. AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Lille forwards Burak Yilmaz and Yusuf Yazici have also been named.

There could be debuts for Caykur Rizespor goalkeeper Gokhan Akkan, Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir, Goztepe winger Halil Akbunar and Galatarasay midfielder Taylan Antalyali.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, the Netherlands have named an experienced squad. Ajax stars Daley Blind, Davy Klaassen and Maarten Stekelenburg all feature, alongside the likes of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek, Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong and Lyon forward Memphis Depay.

Mainz centre-back Jerry St. Juste and Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch are in line for a potential debut cap, while Wolfsburg striker Wout Weghorst misses out despite some good performances in the Bundesliga.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Turkey vs the Netherlands Predicted XI

Turkey Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Mert Gunok, Nazim Sangare, Caglar Soyuncu, Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin, Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Irfan Kahveci, Hakan Calhanoglu, Cenk Tosun, Burak Yilmaz

The Netherlands Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jasper Cillessen, Kenny Tete, Matthijs de Ligt, Daley Blind, Patrick van Aanholt, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Bergwijn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay

Turkey vs the Netherlands Prediction

Turkey have named a strong squad, with the likes of AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and veteran Lille striker Burak Yilmaz capable of causing problems. Young players like Feyenoord midfielder Orkun Kokcu and Liverpool centre-back Ozan Kabak could also prove to be crucial.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, have a talented pool of players to pick their squad from. Youngsters like AZ Alkmaar stars Teun Koopmeiners and Myron Boadu miss out, with manager Frank de Boer preferring the experience of Galatasaray's Ryan Babel and Sevilla's Luuk de Jong.

The Netherlands have a talented squad and should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Turkey 1-2 The Netherlands

