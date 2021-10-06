Turkey vs Norway prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Turkey are set to play Norway at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Friday for a FIFA World Cup qualifying game.

Turkey come into this game on the back of a 6-1 loss to Louis van Gaal's the Netherlands. A hat-trick from Barcelona superstar Memphis Depay and goals from Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen, Feyenoord star Guus Til and Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen sealed the deal for the Netherlands.

Marseille winger Cengiz Under scored the consolation goal for Turkey, who had Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu sent off in the first-half.

Norway, on the other hand, beat Julio Cesar Ribas' Gibraltar 5-1 in their most recent fixture. A hat-trick from Borussia Dortmund sensation Erling Braut Haaland and goals from Genk forward Kristian Thorstvedt and Real Sociedad striker Alexander Sorloth secured the win for Stale Solbakken's Norway.

Stourbridge striker Reece Styche scored the consolation goal for Gibraltar in the first-half.

Turkey vs Norway Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Turkey hold the advantage. They have won five games, lost two and drawn two.

The two countries last faced each other earlier this year, with Turkey beating Norway 3-0. A brace from midfielder Ozan Tufan and a goal from centre-back Caglar Soyuncu ensured victory for Turkey. Norway had Genk forward Kristian Thorstvedt sent off in the second-half.

Turkey form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Norway form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Turkey vs Norway Team News

Turkey

Turkey manager Stefan Kuntz has named a strong side. Atalanta centre-back Merih Demiral, Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, Marseille winger Cengiz Under and the Lille trio of Zeki Celik, Yusuf Yazici and Burak Yilmaz have all been included.

Leicester City centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is suspended for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Caglar Soyuncu

Norway

Meanwhile, Norway will be missing some important players. They have named Bournemouth goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard and Eintracht Frankfurt forward Jens Petter Hauge in the squad.

However, they will be without Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, Real Sociedad striker Alexander Sorloth, Watford attacker Joshua King and Brentford centre-back Kristoffer Ajer. There could be a potential debut for Venezia winger Dennis Johnsen.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Erling Haaland @ErlingHaaland Hei folkens, kjipt å ikkje bli klar til landskampane. Hadde gleda meg. Uansett, lykke til Norge 💪🏻 Hei folkens, kjipt å ikkje bli klar til landskampane. Hadde gleda meg. Uansett, lykke til Norge 💪🏻

Turkey vs Norway Predicted XI

Turkey Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Ugurcan Cakir, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Mert Cetin, Mert Muldur, Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu, Halil Dervisoglu, Yusuf Yazici, Burak Yilmaz

Norway Predicted XI (4-3-3): Orjan Nyland, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Stian Rode Gregerson, Birger Meling, Martin Odegaard, Mats Moller Daehli, Morten Thorsby, Jens Petter Hauge, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Kristian Thorstvedt

Turkey vs Norway Prediction

Turkey have appointed a new manager in the form of Stefan Kuntz. Kuntz enjoyed a good spell with the German U21 and U23 sides, and is an experienced operator. The German is no stranger to Turkish football, having represented Besiktas as a player.

Goal @goal Former Germany U21 boss Stefan Kuntz officially unveiled as the new Turkey manager 🇹🇷 Former Germany U21 boss Stefan Kuntz officially unveiled as the new Turkey manager 🇹🇷 https://t.co/carZESMegy

Norway, on the other hand, will sorely miss superstar striker Erling Braut Haaland. Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard will be tasked with creativity, although it remains to be seen who features in the forward line.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Turkey 1-1 Norway

