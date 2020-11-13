Turkey vs Russia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Turkey welcome Russia to Istanbul, facing each other in a crucial round five UEFA Nations League clash at the Sukru Saracoglu.

This is a must-win clash for the hosts, who are five points behind Group 3 table-toppers Russia with two games to go.

The Crescent Stars' run of draws continued in their previous Group 3 encounter, with Turkey staging a second-half comeback as Hakan Calhanoglu and Ozan Tufan reduced the two goal deficit to a 2-2 stalemate.

Their friendly encounter with Croatia ahead of this game was much the same, with both sides exchanging leads while Cenk Tosun, Deniz Turuc and Cengiz Under all scoring in a 3-3 draw.

Russia followed their opening two wins in Group 3 with two draws against Turkey and Hungary, the latter being a goalless result. They made it 180 minutes without a goal in this round of international fixtures, drawing 0-0 to Moldova, despite a much-changed lineup.

Turkey vs Russia Head-to-Head

The two teams last met a month ago, with a 1-1 draw playing out in Moscow in a Group 3 UEFA Nations League encounter. Overall, the two teams have played each other 21 times, with Russia winning 16 matches and drawing three times.

The last time Turkey defeated Russia in official competition was in the guise of the Soviet Union, with a 1-0 win over the USSR in the Euro 1976 group stages.

Turkey form guide: D-D-D-D-D

Russia form guide: W-L-D-D-D

Turkey vs Russia Team News

Turkey

Turkish manager Senol Gunes underlined Caglar Soyuncu's importance by naming him in his squad despite the Leicester City centre-back not being fully fit. Sassuolo pair Kaan Ayhan and Mert Muldur joined up with the squad on Thursday, but may feature in the starting lineup.

Burak Yilmaz is suspended after his second yellow against Serbia resulted in a red card, with Cenk Tosun likely to replace him up-front. In-form Lille midfielder Yusuf Tazici might also be in line for a start.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Caglar Soyuncu

Suspensions: Burak Yilmaz

Russia

Stanislav Cherchesov left out captain Artem Dyzuba from his squad for slightly bizarre reasons, after the striker was featured in a video of an intimate nature that went viral.

Injuries to Anton Shunin, Igor Smolnikov and Mario Fernandez have ruled the trio out from this round of internationals, with Soslan Dzhanaev, Dmitriy Zhivoglyadov and Zelimkhan Bakayev replacing them.

Injuries: Anton Shunin, Igor Smolnikov, Mario Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Turkey vs Russia Predicted Lineups

Turkey Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Mert Gunok (GK), Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan, Merih Demiral, Caner Erkin; Okay Yokuslu, Ozan Tufan, Yusuf Yazici; Cengiz Under, Hakan Calhanoglu; Cenk Tosun

Russia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Guilherme (GK); Vyacheslav Karavaev, Georgiy Dzhikiya, Igor Diveev, Yuri Zhirkov; Roman Zobnin, Zelimkhan Bakaev, Aleksey Miranchuk; Anton Miranchuk, Fedor Chalov, Denis Cheryshev

Turkey vs Russia Prediction

Turkey have experienced five consecutive draws after losing to Hungary at home in September, with their defence looking particularly leaky in the absence of Caglar Soyuncu. Cengiz Under is a man in form though, and his partnership with Cenk Tosun may allow him to thrive.

Russia have struggled to score of late, and Dyzuba's absence only complicates matters, so the best they can hope for is probably a draw. However, Turkey are desperate for a win and may just eke out a narrow victory in Istanbul.

Prediction: Turkey 1-0 Russia