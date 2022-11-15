Turkey vs Scotland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16, 2022 

In the first of two friendlies scheduled for November, Turkey will host Scotland at the Diyarbakir Stadyumu on Wednesday (November 16).

Both teams failed to qualify for the upcoming FIFA World Cup but will look to put together a fine run of form.

Turkey were condemned to a 2-1 defeat by Faroe Islands in their final UEFA Nations League game on September 25. Before that, they were on a five-game unbeaten run, claiming four wins and a draw.

Turkey secured promotion in the Nations League after finishing first in Group C1, picking up 13 points from six games.

Meanwhile, Scotland also secured top spot in Group B1 of the Nations League, picking up 13 points from six games.

Steve Clarke’s side head into Wednesday’s game off a goalless draw with Ukraine on September 27, which snapped their three-game winning streak. Scotland failed to secure a spot in Qatar after losing 3-1 against Ukraine in the World Cup qualifying playoffs in June.

Turkey vs Scotland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams, with Turkey claiming a 1-0 victory in their first clash in June 1960.

Scotland are unbeaten in their last four games across competitions, claiming three wins and a draw since a 3-0 loss against Ireland in June.

Turkey are unbeaten in their last three home games, picking up two wins and a draw.

Scotland are winless in three of their last four away games, with a 4-1 victory over Armenia on June 14 being the exception.

Turkey vs Scotland Prediction

Scotland head into the midweek matchup in fine form and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling. Meanwhile, Turkey have found a way to get the job done at home, scoring 17 goals and keeping two clean sheets in their last five games. A high-scoring and entertaining contest could ensue, with the teams likely settling for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Turkey 2-2 Scotland

Turkey vs Scotland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Scotland’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in six Turkey’s last seven games.)

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes