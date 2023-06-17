Turkey vs Wales Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th June 2023

Turkey are set to play Wales at the Samsun 19 Mayıs Stadium on Monday in the group stage of the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Turkey come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Latvia in their most recent game. Goals from Galatasaray centre-back Abdulkerim Bardakci, Marseille winger Cengiz Under and Fenerbahce midfielder Irfan Kahveci secured the win for Turkey. Egnatia Rrogozhine midfielder Eduards Emsis and Lechia Gdansk midfielder Kristers Tobers scored the goals for Latvia.

Wales, on the other hand, lost 4-2 to Armenia in their most recent game. Braces from Columbus Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan and Borussia Monchengladbach attacker Grant-Leon Ranos sealed the deal for Armenia. Leeds United winger Daniel James and Fulham winger Harry Wilson scored the goals for Wales.

Turkey vs Wales Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Wales have won four games, lost two and drawn one.

Turkish winger Cengiz Under has nine goal contributions in 28 league starts for Marseille this season.

Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has nine goal contributions in 28 league starts for Inter Milan this season.

Welsh attacker Brennan Johnson has 11 goal contributions in 33 league starts for Nottingham Forest this season

Welsh striker Kieffer Moore has scored four goals in 12 league starts for Bournemouth this season.

Turkey vs Wales Prediction

Turkey don't lack talent, and have some talented players to call upon. Midfielder Orkun Kokcu was in the news recently following his €25 million move to Benfica from Feyenoord; the 22-year old is seen as an exciting talent and was linked with Manchester United and Liverpool before his move to Portugal.

They also boast experience in the form of Hakan Calhanoglu, Zeki Celik and Caglar Soyuncu. Soyuncu, in particular, did not enjoy a good season with Leicester City and will hope to get some game time. The 27-year old is expected to join Atletico Madrid this summer.

Wales, on the other hand, have embarked on their post-Gareth Bale era. Bale was often the differentiator for his nation, and his retirement has seen the reliance on players like Brennan Johnson, Daniel James and Harry Wilson increase. Aaron Ramsey might not be the player he once was, but the Nice midfielder is still capable of causing trouble.

A close game is on the cards, with a draw likely.

Prediction: Turkey 1-1 Wales

Turkey vs Wales Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Wales to score first- yes

