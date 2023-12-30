Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce postponed after disagreement with Saudi Arabian authorities 

The Turkish Super Cup final between Galatasaray and Fenerbahce has been postponed after a disagreement with the authorities in Saudi Arabia over some modalities. The match, which was set to take place between the league and cup winners in Riyadh, will now be played at a later date.

In a bid to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the modern Turkish Republic, the Super Cup was scheduled to take place on December 29 at the Al-Awwal Stadium. The heralder of the modern Turkish republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, was supposed to be celebrated by the teams as they played the match in Riyadh.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce requested for banners showing the former president's words, "Peace at home, peace in the world", to be displayed in the stadium, but their request was turned down. They also asked permission for the players to wear shirts showing the face of Ataturk as they emerged from the tunnel for the match, but that request was turned down as well.

Saudi authorities revealed that they turned down the requests because the teams refused to adhere to match regulations. A meeting between senior officials of both clubs and the leadership of the Turkish Football Federation resulted in the announcement of a postponement.

Both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce have now returned to their respective bases in Turkiye following the postponement of the match. Their fans were in full voice as they welcomed them upon their arrival at the Istanbul and Sabiha Gokcen airports, respectively.

Turkish clubs Samunspor and Besiktas have volunteered to host the match at their stadia, but no decision has been reached over what happens next. The annual match will likely take place in the country at a later date.

Galatasaray, Fenerbahce headline latest Turkish football drama

The last few weeks has been drama-filled for clubs in Turkiye after multiple events took place to smear the country's football. The whole world have been privy to these events, which have been openly broadcast for football fans worldwide to see.

The drama began when MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca assaulted referee Halil Umut Meler after his side's 1-1 draw with Caykur Rizespor. This resulted in the league being suspended, and after its resumption, Istanbulspor walked off the pitch after conceding a goal against Trabzonspor.

Just last week, Mauro Icardi was the subject of attention after he was reportedly given a black eye by a Fenerbahce player in their match. Fener star Edin Dzeko debunked the claims on Instagram as debates raged on after the match.

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are two of Turkish football's biggest teams, and their clash will be keenly followed by fans all over the country.