Turkiye vs Georgia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Turkiye and Georgia return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Kocaeli Stadium on Tuesday. Having won the last three meetings between the two nations, Vincenzo Montella’s men will look to extend their dominance in this fixture and secure their first home victory of the campaign.

Ad

Turkiye returned to winning ways in style on Saturday as they steamrolled Bulgaria 6-1 when the two nations squared off at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski.

Montella’s side had kicked off their quest for a first World Cup appearance since 2002 with a narrow 3-2 victory over Georgia in September’s reverse fixture, three days before crashing back down to earth in a 6-0 defeat against Spain.

With six points from their first three matches, Turkiye are currently second in the Group E table, three points behind first-placed Spain, who boast a 100% record in the qualifiers.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Georgia were condemned to their second defeat of the qualifiers on Saturday when they were beaten 2-0 by Spain at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Sandwiched between the two defeats, Willy Sagnol’s men picked up a 3-0 victory over Bulgaria on September 7 courtesy of goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nika Gagnidze and Georges Mikautadze.

Georgia, who are aiming for their first-ever World Cup qualification, currently sit third in Group E with three points from three games, only above rock-bottom Bulgaria, who have lost each of their three matches so far.

Ad

Turkiye vs Georgia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Turkiye boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Georgia have picked up just one win in that time, which came in February 2007, when they beat Montella’s men 1-0 in a friendly fixture, while the spoils have been shared once.

Turkiye are unbeaten in seven of their most recent eight competitive home matches, picking up five wins and two draws since June 2023.

Georgia have lost just two of their seven games across all competitions in 2025 while picking up four wins and one draw since the turn of the year.

Ad

Turkiye vs Georgia Prediction

Fresh off the back of an emphatic victory over Bulgaria, Turkiye will head into Tuesday’s game with sky-high confidence as they continue their quest for a first World Cup appearance since 2002.

Montella’s men take on a Georgia side who have struggled for consistency, and we are backing them to come out on top, albeit by a slender margin.

Prediction: Turkiye 2-1 Georgia

Ad

Turkiye vs Georgia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Turkiye to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the two nations)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both nations have also scored in their last five encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More