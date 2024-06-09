Turkmenistan vs Hong Kong Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th June 2024 

Turkmenistan host Hong Kong at the Köpetdag Stadium in Ashgabat on Tuesday in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier that is essentially a dead rubber. Both sides are out of contention to reach the third round of qualifying and only have pride at stake here.

Ranked 143rd in the world, Turkmenistan have failed to win any of their qualifying games in the second round, drawing once and losing four times. Their only point so far has come against their next opponents, who are also winless in the round.

Having only recently ended their long winless run with a 5-0 shellacking of Greenland at the turn of the month, the Emerald were unable to build on that momentum against Uzbekistan in their most recent outing, losing 3-1.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, continued their poor run with a sixth consecutive loss in all competitions. Following three defeats in the group stages of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in January, which ended their run in the first round, the Dragons have continued in the same vein thereafter.

Two defeats to Uzbekistan in the qualifiers were followed by another setback against Iran on Thursday. The Far East Asian side also have just one point to show for their efforts after five games, but sit rock-bottom with a goal difference of -11, one more than Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan vs Hong Kong Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only three clashes between the sides in history, with Turkmenistan going unbeaten in all of them.

The Greens beat the Dragons 3-0 in November 2007 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier.

In their earlier meeting in the ongoing qualifiers, the sides played out a 2-2 draw.

The Dragons have lost each of their last six official games, and have won just one of their last 10.

Turkmenistan are winless in their last 12 games, losing nine times.

The Karakum Warriors are ranked 143rd in the world. Their opponents are just 14 places behind them.

Turkmenistan vs Hong Kong Prediction

Both sides have been on a low ebb, as their poor qualifying campaign would suggest. With nothing at stake here, this could be a dour clash, one that might end in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Turkmenistan 1-1 Hong Kong

Turkmenistan vs Hong Kong Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

