Turkmenistan vs Iran Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2024 

Turkmenistan welcome Iran to the Asgabat Stadium for a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday (March 26).

The game is coming just five days after the two sides had clashed in the reverse fixture in Tehran last week. Hossein Kanaanizadegan's brace inspired Iran to a 5-0 victory. Sardar Azmoun, Mohammad Mohebi and Omid Noorafkan also scored in the rout.

The victory left Team Melli at the summit of Group E, having garnered seven points from three games. Turkmenistan, meanwhile, remain at the bottom of the standings with one point after three games.

Turkmenistan vs Iran Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides. Iran lead 2-0.

Turkmenistan are winless in 11 international games. losing eight.

Iran have won 17 of their last 19 games.

Turkmenistan have conceded at least twice in seven of their last eight games.

Twelve of Iran's last 14 games have produced at least three goals.

Six of Turkmenistan's last seven games , including the last four, have had at least one goal scored in each half.

Iran form guide: W-L-W-W-W Turkmenistan form guide: L-L-D-L-D

Turkmenistan vs Iran Prediction

Turkmenistan were totally outplayed and dominated in the reverse fixture, with the five-goal margin highlighting the gulf in class between the two sides.

The Karakum Warriors are six points off the automatic qualification spots in this group. A loss could see them eliminated from the race for qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Iran, for their part, were the favourites to top the group, and Amir Ghalenoei's side reflects this status after three games. A win will take them one step closer to advancing to the next round and might be enough to secure a top-two spot if Hong Kong fail to beat Uzbekistan in the other group game.

Turkmenistan's defense has been carved open seemingly at will in the last few months, so their visitors could take advantage. Expect Iran to claim another comfortable victory along with a clean sheet.

Prediction: Turkmenistan 0-4 Iran

Turkmenistan vs Iran Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Iran to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Iran to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Iran to win both halves