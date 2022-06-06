Turkmenistan vs Malaysia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers

Malaysia host Turkmenistan at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday for a clash in Group E of the 2023 Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Malayan Tigers were last seen in the competition in 2007 when they jointly hosted the tournament, but went out in the group stages after losing all three games.

Kim Pan-gon's have built up momentum ahead of their qualifying campaign with a pair of friendly wins - 4-0 against Brunei and 2-0 over Hong Kong - over the last few days.

Turkmenistan, ranked 30 places above Malaysia, qualified for the 2019 edition of the competition in the UAE, but couldn't progress beyond the group stages after failing to get a single point on the board.

The Greens have also played only thrice since last year, including a 1-0 loss to Thailand in a friendly game on Friday.

Turkmenistan vs Malaysia Head-To-Head

Turkmenistan and Malaysia have never met each other in a game before, and they will both be looking to start their rivalry off with a win.

Turkmenistan Form Guide ( across all competitions): L-W-L

Malaysia Form Guide (across all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Turkmenistan vs Malaysia Team News

Turkmenistan

The Greens have called up a 23-man squad for this month's qualifiers against Malaysia, Bangladesh and Bahrain, all of whom play club football in Turkmenistan.

Experienced winger Arslanmyrat Amanow has also been included and could lead the line for them on Wednesday.

He needs just one more goal to claim the second all-time goalscoring record for his team.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Malaysia

The Malayan Tigers have named 23 players for the qualifying triple-header against Turkmenistan, Bahrain and Bangladesh.

Striker Syafiq Ahmad scored in both their friendly wins over Brunei and Hong Kong, and that could be enough to earn a start here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Turkmenistan vs Malaysia Predicted XI

Turkmenistan (4-4-2): Batyr Babaýew; Rovshengeldy Khalmammedov, Mekan Saparow, Zafar Babajanow, Yhlas Saparmammedov; Begmyrat Baýow, Berdimurad Rezhebov, Vezirgeldy Ilyasov, Arslanmyrat Amanow; Myrat Annaýew, Mihail Titow.

Malaysia (4-3-3): Farizal Marlias; Matthew Davies, Dion Cools, Shahrul Saad, Khuzaimi Piee; Safawi Rasid, Azam Azih, Syamer Kutty Abba; Arif Aiman Hanapi, Syafiq Ahmad, Safawi Rasid.

Turkmenistan vs Malaysia Prediction

Turkmenistan's lack of playing time coupled with Malaysia's excellent goalscoring form right now means this one could easily end up in a victory for the visitors.

Prediction: Turkmenistan 1-2 Malaysia

