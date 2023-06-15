Turkmenistan vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | June 17, 2023 

Turkmenistan and Oman face off at the Pakhator Central Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday (June 17), looking to pick up their first win in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup.

With a single point from two games, Turkmenistan are third in Group A. The Greens drew 1-1 with Tajikistan in their opening game before losing 2-0 to Uzbekistan.

Although their chances of reaching the final are over, Mergen Orazow's side can still qualify for the third-place game with a win here. However, they will also need Tajikistan to drop points to Uzbekistan in the other game, as Tajikistan are a point ahead of them.

Oman, meanwhile, have also collected a point from two games in the cup but sit last by virtue of worse goal difference. The Reds lost 3-0 to Uzbekistan in their opening game before being held to a 1-1 draw by Tajikistan.

Anything but a win in their final group game will seal their fate as the last side in Group A and squish their hopes of reaching the third-place game.

Turkmenistan vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been four clashes between the two sides with Oman winning thrice and losing once.

Turkmenistan's only win over Oman came in November 2015 - 2-1 win in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Oman and Turkmenistan meet for the first time since January 2019, when they met in the Asia Cup. The Reds won that fixture 3-1.

Turkmenistan are winless in 2023, losing two and drawing once in three games.

Oman have won four of their eight games this year but just one of their last four.

Oman's last five goals have been scored by just two players, Salaah Al-Yahyaei and Issam Al-Abhi.

Turkmenistan vs Oman Prediction

Both teams are winless in the cup, but Oman especially have flattered to deceive. They're the second-highest ranked side in the tournament, but their performances haven't reflected that.

Turkmenistan are no big team themselves but should be able to eke out a point, although that will see both teams finish miss out on a place in the third-place playoffs.

Prediction: Turkmenistan 1-1 Oman

Turkmenistan vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Draw

Tip 2: Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3: Both teams to score: Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes