Turkmenistan vs Oman Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

Turkmenistan will square off against Oman at Stadion Majmuasi in their final group-stage match of the 2025 CAFA Nations Cup on Friday. The Karakum Warriors can no longer qualify for the final, but a win here will help them secure a spot in the third-place match. This is a must-win match for the Reds, who have four points, the same as Uzbekistan.

The Greens were held to a 1-1 draw by Kyrgyzstan in their campaign opener and suffered a 2-1 loss to Uzbekistan in their previous outing. Didar Durdyýew scored a consolation goal for them in the 84th minute after they had conceded twice in the first half.

Samba Al-Khaleej also drew their campaign opener 1-1 against Uzbekistan. They bounced back with a 2-1 win over Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday. Late drama ensued as Issam Al-Sabhi scored twice in stoppage time to help them record a memorable comeback win.

Turkmenistan vs Oman Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is little history between the two teams, and they have met five times to date. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the Reds leading 4-1.

Notably, their last meeting took place in the 2023 edition of the CAFA Nations Cup, which Samba Al-Khaleej won 2-0.

Four of the five games between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Turkmenistan suffered their first loss of the year on Tuesday and will look to bounce back here.

The Reds have conceded one goal apiece in their last three games across all competitions.

The Greens have scored one goal apiece in three of their last five games in the Nations Cup, failing to score in the other two.

Turkmenistan vs Oman Prediction

The Greens have endured a winless run in the competition thus far, losing three of their five games. They have scored just three goals in these games while conceding eight times and will look to improve upon that record.

The Reds returned to winning ways after three games on Tuesday and will look to continue that form here. They have scored at least two goals in four of their five games in this fixture.

The Reds are unbeaten in the two games in the competition thus far, and considering their upper hand in the head-to-head record against the Karakum Warriors, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Turkmenistan 1-2 Oman

Turkmenistan vs Oman Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Oman to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

