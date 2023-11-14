Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th November 2023

Turkmenistan host Uzbekistan at the Köpetdag Stadium in Ashgabat on Thursday for their opening qualifying game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2027 AFC Cup.

Ranked 141st in the world, Turkmenistan begin their quest for a maiden World Cup appearance, and a first in the Asia Cup since 2019. However, it's been a terrible year for them so far.

The Karakum Warriors are winless in six games in 2023, losing four times and drawing twice, including a 1-1 stalemate with Bahrain in a friendly game in September, their last outing.

Uzbekistan, by contrast, have had a much better year. In 10 games, the White Wolves have won six, including their most recent two, a 2-0 defeat of Vietnam followed by a 2-1 win over China in October friendlies.

Of their only two defeats this year, one was in the finals of the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup as Uzbekistan were beaten 1-0 by Iran.

Head coach Srečko Katanec has named 24 players for this month's qualifying games against Turkmenistan and Iran, including prolific striker Eldor Shomurodov. The former AS Roma attacker has scored 37 goals from 67 appearances, and will be crucial to their chances of success in this fixture.

Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 previous clashes between the sides, with Uzbekistan winning eight times and losing just once.

Turkmenistan's only ever win over Uzbekistan came in October 1992 (1-0 in the Central Asian Cup).

Uzbekistan have won their last five clashes with Turkmenistan, including a 2-0 victory in the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup.

Turkmenistan have not scored in their last three games with Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan are looking to win three consecutive games for the second time this year.

Turkmenistan are winless in six games this year, losing four times and drawing twice.

Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan Prediction

Turkmenistan have had a terrible year so far, failing to win any of their seven games. Uzbekistan can smell blood in the waters here, whilst also boasting a terrific head-to-head record.

We expect to see another win for the White Wolves in this match.

Prediction: Turkmenistan 1-2 Uzbekistan

Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Uzbekistan to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes